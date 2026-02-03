Happy Tuesday, all!

I hope you’re adjusting to the second half of the lunar cycle, coming off a powerful full moon over the weekend. Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous at 96% illumination.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 3, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Virgo, a hardworking, detail-oriented earth sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 3, the moon is 16.64 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. This week-long period falls between the full moon and the last quarter moon, as the moon loses illumination from the sun.

As NASA reports, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo

Today’s waxing gibbous moon occurs in the earth sign of Virgo, an analytical, organized sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving structure.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organise everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accepting imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon phase represents a period of reflection and introspection. You might feel a bit more depleted than usual. While the first half of the lunar cycle brings renewed energy and ambition, the second half tends to trigger slower, more grounded activity. You might feel called to journal, meditate, and release what’s no longer serving you.

Directly following the full moon, the waning gibbous moon symbolizes surrender and retreat. Don’t force things that aren’t working out. Rather, trust that you will receive what is meant for you.