Save Money Summer Is on Lock with Towkio’s New “Playin Fair,” Featuring Joey Purp

It truly is a Save Money summer. In the past couple of months, we’ve already had scorchers of projects from the head honchos of the crew Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, a breakout moment from Joey Purp, and equally fire new stuff from rookie Sterling Hayes. Today, Towkio offered a contribution to the movement with a surprise new track called “Playin Fair.”

It’s the first to come from a new EP dropping next week to satiate listeners before his next LP WWW (World Wide .Wav). “Playin’ Fair” was recorded with Rick Rubin at Shangri La and features Joey Purp. The two both go in over a beat produced by Smoke Ono and Garren that flips a switch from minimal to maximal in a second. You’ll be hard-pressed not to want to flip some tables over, and Towkio is showing his follow up to 2015’s .wav theory will be equally as intense.