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Toy Story Fortnite Skins Revealed: Buzz Lightyear Release Date, Prices & First Look

Toy Story Fortnite skins have been revealed and include Buzz Lightyear and Zurg. Here’s when the Pixar collab releases in all regions.

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After months of rumors, the Toy Story Fortnite skins have been revealed by Epic Games. The Chapter 7 Season 2 collab includes Pixar characters such as Buzz Lightyear and his nemesis Emperor Zurg. Here is what every Fortnite Toy Story skin looks like in-game and when they release in every region.

Toy Story Fortnite Skins Leaked Early (First Look at Buzz & Zurg)

Toy Story Fortnite Collab
Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in March, we reported that a Toy Story Fortnite collab had been leaked and would be coming soon. However, Epic Games has now confirmed the Pixar crossover and even gave us our first look at what the Pixar cosmetics look like in their “this week in Fortnitetrailer.

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However, after the announcement, dataminers leaked actual in-game images of the Toy Story Fortnite skins early online. In the leaked clips, we get a closer preview of what the Emperor Zurg and Buzz Lightyear Fortnite cosmetics will actually look like when you use them in the battle royale.

For your convenience, here are HD images of the Toy Story Fortnite skins so you can see what they look like in-game:

Buzz Lightyear (Skin)

Buzz Lightyear Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Emperor Zurg (Skin)

Zurg Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

When Does Toy Story Come to Fortnite? (Release Date Explained)

Toy Story Fortnite Crossover
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Toy Story Fortnite release date is Friday, April 10, 2026. The Zurg and Buzz Lightyear skins will be added to the Item Shop during its daily reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. However, trying to figure out when the Pixar crossover goes live in your region can be a bit tricky due to time zones. Don’t worry, we got you covered!

Below is a table that shows when the Toy Story Fortnite collab goes live in every major region:

Toy Story Fortnite Release Date & Times (All Regions)

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)5:00 PMApril 10
North America (ET)8:00 PMApril 10
Canada (ET)8:00 PMApril 10
United Kingdom (GMT)1:00 AMApril 11
Europe (CET)2:00 AMApril 11
Japan (JST)9:00 AMApril 11
Brazil (BRT)10:00 PMApril 10
Australia (AEDT)*12:00 PMApril 11
New Zealand (NZDT)2:00 PMApril 11

All Toy Story Fortnite Skins, Emotes & Prices (Full Bundle Breakdown)

Toy Story Fortnite Cosmetic Items
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Toy Story Fortnite skins will be sold in a bundle, as well as standalone cosmetics. According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Pixar collab will feature multiple items, including back bling, pickaxes, and more. One of the standout items is the Buzz Lightyear “To Infinity” emote, which uses his iconic phrase from the classic 1995 Disney animated film.

Here is every Toy Story Fortnite cosmetic item that will be included in the crossover, and their potential pricing:

  • Buzz Lightyear (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Zurg (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • To Infinity (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
  • Destroy Buzz (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
  • Pizza Planet Delivery Truck (Vehicle): 1,500 to 2,500 V-Bucks
  • Buzz Lightyear (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks
  • Buzz Lightyear (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Zurg (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks
  • Zurg (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Toy Story Glider: 1,200 V-Bucks
  • Alien (Side Kick) Bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks
    • Includes Alien (Side Kick)
    • Includes “Chosen One” (Emote)
    • Includes Reactive Alien Kicks (Shoes)

How Much Will the Fortnite Toy Story Bundle Cost?

Buzz Lightyear Fortnite Emotes
Screenshot: Epic Games

Trying to figure out a total price here is tricky. For starters, Epic Games does not confirm pricing before a collab is added to the store. What makes this one particularly difficult is that it has a lot of items. Specifically, it has cosmetics that are usually high-priced such as vehicles and a gliders.

Based purely on quick math, the Toy Story Fortnite set could cost as high as 5,000 V-Bucks, which, yeah, is a lot. But again, this is assuming that the vehicle will be included in the bundle. It might be sold separately. In fact, the Alien Side Kick will reportedly be sold as its own bundle and will also include reactive kicks with it.

Cosmetic Items Leak
Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Epic also gives new collab bundles a 40% discount at launch. That said, if you want to purchase all of the Toy Story collab items, expect to pay a lot of money. Even if things are sold separately, it could actually exceed 5,000 V-Bucks depending on how they are priced.

Why Isn’t Woody in Fortnite? (Missing Skin Explained)

Woody Fortnite
Screenshot: Disney, Epic Games

When the Toy Story crossover first leaked, insiders said it would include a Woody skin. However, according to dataminers, the Woody cosmetic will not be a part of the Toy Story collab launching on April 10.

It’s unclear whether the cosmetic skin got scrapped or if the original leaks were just wrong. It’s also possible that he gets added in a Toy Story Fortnite Wave 2 release at a later time. Either way, the iconic cowboy will be missing from this week’s release.

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