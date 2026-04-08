Toy Story Fortnite Skins Revealed: Buzz Lightyear Release Date, Prices & First Look

After months of rumors, the Toy Story Fortnite skins have been revealed by Epic Games. The Chapter 7 Season 2 collab includes Pixar characters such as Buzz Lightyear and his nemesis Emperor Zurg. Here is what every Fortnite Toy Story skin looks like in-game and when they release in every region.

Toy Story Fortnite Skins Leaked Early (First Look at Buzz & Zurg)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in March, that a Toy Story Fortnite collab had been leaked and would be coming soon. However, Epic Games has now confirmed the Pixar crossover and even gave us our first look at what the Pixar cosmetics look like in their “this week in Fortnite” trailer.

Videos by VICE

However, after the announcement, dataminers leaked actual in-game images of the Toy Story Fortnite skins early online. In the leaked clips, we get a closer preview of what the Emperor Zurg and Buzz Lightyear Fortnite cosmetics will actually look like when you use them in the battle royale.

For your convenience, here are HD images of the Toy Story Fortnite skins so you can see what they look like in-game:

Buzz Lightyear (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Emperor Zurg (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Toy Story Fortnite release date is Friday, April 10, 2026. The Zurg and Buzz Lightyear skins will be added to the Item Shop during its daily reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. However, trying to figure out when the Pixar crossover goes live in your region can be a bit tricky due to time zones. Don’t worry, we got you covered!

Below is a table that shows when the Toy Story Fortnite collab goes live in every major region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM April 10 North America (ET) 8:00 PM April 10 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM April 10 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM April 11 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM April 11 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM April 11 Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM April 10 Australia (AEDT)* 12:00 PM April 11 New Zealand (NZDT) 2:00 PM April 11

All Toy Story Fortnite Skins, Emotes & Prices (Full Bundle Breakdown)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Toy Story Fortnite skins will be sold in a bundle, as well as standalone cosmetics. According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Pixar collab will feature multiple items, including back bling, pickaxes, and more. One of the standout items is the Buzz Lightyear “To Infinity” emote, which uses his iconic phrase from the classic 1995 Disney animated film.

Here is every Toy Story Fortnite cosmetic item that will be included in the crossover, and their potential pricing:

Buzz Lightyear (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Zurg (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks To Infinity (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Destroy Buzz (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Pizza Planet Delivery Truck (Vehicle): 1,500 to 2,500 V-Bucks

1,500 to 2,500 V-Bucks Buzz Lightyear (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Buzz Lightyear (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Zurg (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Zurg (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Toy Story Glider: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Alien (Side Kick) Bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks Includes Alien (Side Kick) Includes “Chosen One” (Emote) Includes Reactive Alien Kicks (Shoes)

2,500 V-Bucks

How Much Will the Fortnite Toy Story Bundle Cost?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Trying to figure out a total price here is tricky. For starters, Epic Games does not confirm pricing before a collab is added to the store. What makes this one particularly difficult is that it has a lot of items. Specifically, it has cosmetics that are usually high-priced such as vehicles and a gliders.

Based purely on quick math, the Toy Story Fortnite set could cost as high as 5,000 V-Bucks, which, yeah, is a lot. But again, this is assuming that the vehicle will be included in the bundle. It might be sold separately. In fact, the Alien Side Kick will reportedly be sold as its own bundle and will also include reactive kicks with it.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Epic also gives new collab bundles a 40% discount at launch. That said, if you want to purchase all of the Toy Story collab items, expect to pay a lot of money. Even if things are sold separately, it could actually exceed 5,000 V-Bucks depending on how they are priced.

Why Isn’t Woody in Fortnite? (Missing Skin Explained)

Screenshot: Disney, Epic Games

When the Toy Story crossover first leaked, insiders said it would include a Woody skin. However, according to dataminers, the Woody cosmetic will not be a part of the Toy Story collab launching on April 10.

It’s unclear whether the cosmetic skin got scrapped or if the original leaks were just wrong. It’s also possible that he gets added in a Toy Story Fortnite Wave 2 release at a later time. Either way, the iconic cowboy will be missing from this week’s release.