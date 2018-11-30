Travis Scott’s Video for “Yosemite” Is Another Weird Trip

It’s been a busy week for Travis Scott. He’s had two massive New York shows with big amusement park set-pieces and pyrotechnics galore. He released a towering Skrillex remix of “Sicko Mode,” seemingly with the aim of pushing that Drake-assisted cut up to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And if that weren’t enough, he’s capping his Friday afternoon with the release of the latest video for Astroworld, this time for the dreary, lilting Gunna-featuring single “Yosemite.”

Like previous clips for this record, this Nabil-directed one is a freaky trip, starting with a kid who appears to be a young Travis jumping into a scary hole (the imagery is not lost on us) while adult Travis rides in a private jet. That kid then goes on a psychedelic stroll through a jungle, before ending up in a cave that’s also the whole universe, which eventually—oooh, twist—leads to an overgrown theme park, Astroworld of course. Past, present, and future collide in this disorienting swirl, and I’m pretty sure the overall message is that drugs are cool. Watch it up above.