Trick Daddy Says There ‘Ain’t No Clean Version’ of His Songs After Sorority Performance Was Shut Down Over ‘Disrespect’

Trick Daddy wants to make it clear that, when it comes to his songs, there “ain’t no clean version.” He made the comment after his recent performance at the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference, which was shut down over “disrespect” and lyrics that were “not acceptable.”

Just as the “I’m a Thug” rapper show got underway, the sorority’s leadership shut it down. According to Complex, at one point Trick Daddy yelled, “If you want yoate, put your f***ing hands up.”

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The sorority’s SAR director, Tiffany Moore Russell, subsequently issued a statement on the incident. She claimed that they had agreed with Trick Daddy in advance that he would not rap any inappropriate lyrics.

Trick Daddy’s performance during an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference was shut down early due to “disrespect for our organization and our brand” pic.twitter.com/AX8xsELyP4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

“The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable,” she said. “I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and our brand.”

Responding, Trick Daddy released a lengthy video explaining his side of the story and offering a defense. “Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that motherf***in’ mic,” he said. “…Ain’t no clean versions. For any future MF that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version.”

“No disrespect to the AKA’s, the most highly respected. Some of the most beautiful, attractive, and successful women that I know are AKAs,” Trick Daddy also said. “So, no disrespect to y’all, but this is to y’all regional director who got me totally f***ed up.”

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Offering some context, the rapper recalled the experieince form his perspective. “So, I’m performing for the AKAs, and yeah, I do [‘Jump on It’]. That’s one of my records,” he continued. “You should have known that when y’all booked me. But don’t put out a statement talking about how you gave me a playlist. This ain’t your wedding.”

Later, Trick Daddy demanded that the organization pay him the remainder of his performance fee. He also implied that he’d given them a “discount” on his usual cost. “You turned my mic off. I felt disrespected. I left. I ain’t planning on ever going to no motherf***ing social media,” he said. “But now you done dirtied up my name… I gotta clear my name up.”