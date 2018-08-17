Tucker Carlson Claims Ownership of Tacos, Accuses Univision Anchor of Appropriation

Boy, FOX News had a day on Thursday. During a discussion on “Fox and Friends,” host Ainsley Earhardt bungled her attempt at patriotism, claiming that the United States had defeated “communist Japan” during World War II. (Japan has never been communist.) A few hours later, it memorialized the late Aretha Franklin by showing a picture of the still-alive Patti LaBelle. But the real *chef kiss* of dipshittery was when anchor Tucker Carlson argued about tacos with a Univision anchor, before shouting “Those are my tacos! Mine!”

Carlson’s taco-related meltdown started when he confronted Univision’s Enrique Acevedo about the response that the La Mexicana restaurant received after posting a picture of one of its co-owners posing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (La Mexicana was roundly criticized, apologized for the photo and then swiftly deleted its social media profiles).

Videos by VICE

Carlson quickly accused Univision of being “enforcers of ethnic solidarity” and “pummeling [La Mexicana’s owner] until he gets back in line.” Acevedo attempted to explain how President Trump’s rhetoric towards Hispanic immigrants and Jeff Sessions willingness to “dehumanize and criminalize” those same immigr—aaaand, wait, no, Carlson’s just going to repeatedly interrupt him, waving his hands and speaking in a shrill, indignant pitch best described as Foxetto.

“I’m totally opposed to illegal immigration. I think that our legal immigration levels should be lower because the country is getting too volatile. Those are my sincere views,” Carlson said, according to Raw Story. “I also like Mexican food, since I grew up on the Mexican border. Should I be allowed to eat Mexican food?”

When Acevedo tried to respond, Carlson interrupted, again. “What do you mean ‘their food’? It’s American food!” he yelled, his face reddening and his voice high enough to disorient any bats within a ten mile radius. “It’s American! What do you think, you own tacos now or something? I love this, it’s so crazy!”



If you ever feel bad about yourself, just know that you are not as fucking stupid as @TuckerCarlson who doesn't know where tacos come from. — 白小狼（マルク・バレンシア） (@cork13) August 17, 2018

Tucker Carlson called Univision "enforcers of ethnic solidarity" who "attack disobedient Hispanics." He insulted Enrique Acevedo by saying "speak slowly so I can understand." Then kept insisting tacos are American food (what?). This show is straight up racism every single night. https://t.co/Qf5XtLbJan — Adam Best 🥥🌴 (@adamcbest) August 17, 2018

https://twitter.com/OrenDeanThomas/status/1030450367853748224

Acevedo said that ‘no one’ owns tacos, but Carlson was too agitated to stop. “I feel like I [own them]” he said, before finishing this insanity by declaring “It’s an American food! It’s an American food! You’re not going to appropriate my culture! I’m from San Diego, man. Those are my tacos. Mine!”

“What’s next, MAGA sushi,” Acevedo asked on Twitter. “We need to stop this madness.”

Yeah, let’s hope nobody appropriates Tucker’s idiocy too.