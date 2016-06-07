Tunji Ige’s Video for “War” Is Like Surfing on a Cloud



Tunji Ige’s Missed Calls EP remains one of the year’s sleeper hit projects. “War” is a woozily detached sort-of romance song from that project, full of military metaphors about a girl in the club. I think this song is about convincing a girl to be your ride or die partner? I’m not sure, but those falsetto “woos” are beautiful, and the production is a dream, and the video itself is a nice fantasia of the Malibu beach. What a nice video! You should watch it!

Tunji is also heading out on an East Coast tour with another one of Noisey’s pals, Michael Christmas, whose remix of Ige’s “Day2Day” with iLoveMakonnen was one of the things that put Ige’s music career into high gear. The Bring Yo Friends Tour starts this weekend in Atlanta. Check out the dates below, and watch the video for “War.”

