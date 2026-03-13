Two Door Cinema Club Unveil U.S. Tour Dates for 2026

Two Door Cinema Club have just revealed a limited North American run in celebration of 15 years since the release of their debut album, Tourist History.

The 14-date jaunt will see the Northern Irish rock band making mostly East Coast and Midwest stops, plus a couple Canada and Mexico dates for good measure. The Two Door Cinema Club Tourist History 15th Anniversary Tour (what a mouthful) kicks off September 24 in Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed, and finishes up October 15 with a pair of shows in Mexico City at Mexico Pepsi Center.

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DUBLIN, IRELAND – JULY 20: Alex Trimble of Two Door Cinema Club performs at Iveagh Gardens on July 20, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The shows will feature Two Door Cinema Club playing Tourist History in its entirety, along with some fan favorites and hits. STRFKR, Phantogram, and Friendly Fires will be in support at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

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Two Door Cinema Club 2026 Tour: How to Get TIckets

Tickets will first be available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10 AM local time. Sign up at the band’s official site for access. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20th at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Two Door Cinema Club tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed &

09/25 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! &

09/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia &

09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &*^

09/29 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway &^

10/01 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS &

10/03 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY &

10/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit &

10/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA &

10/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy &

10/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater &

10/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem &

10/13 — Monterrey, MX @ Pabellon M &

10/15 — Mexico City, MX @ Mexico Pepsi Center &

& = w/ STRFKR

* = w/ Phantogram

^ = w/ Friendly Fires