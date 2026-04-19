Two Dungeon Crawler Carl Games Just Got a Big Update

Dungeon Crawler Carl has fully broken through to the mainstream and is more popular than ever. The series is evolving beyond the novels and audiobooks and two games inspired by the franchise just hit major milestones.

Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG and DeckBuilder Annihilate crowdfunding goals

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The creator of Dungeon Crawler Carl, Matt Dinniman, has teamed up with Renegade Game Studios to help bring Carl, Donut, and many other familiar faces from the novels to the tabletop.

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Renegade kicked off a crowdfunding campaign for two Dungeon Crawler Carl projects on Backerkit and the project has already blown past its original funding goals. Thanks to 27,000+ pledges, the project is currently sitting at more than 6.6 million dollars raised. The original goal for the project was only $250,000.

Depending on what level crawlers decide to back the project at, there are a lot of different incentives to claim. The main attractions are two different Dungeon Crawler Carl games. Both games are fully licensed adaptations of Matt Dinniman’s best-selling Dungeon Crawler Carl series, brought to the table by Renegade Game Studios.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game: Based on the best-selling book series, this official TTRPG lets you become a crawler in the brutal, televised labyrinth known as the World Dungeon. Build your character from the ground up with nearly infinite combinations of backgrounds, skills, races, and classes. Roll dice, rack up achievements, entertain your viewers, crack open loot boxes, and try not to get killed.

30+ playable races and a massive class roster with iconic subclasses

Includes rules and guides to make your own classes, races and more which means nearly infinite character combinations of backgrounds, skills, races, and classes

Physical and digital products including dice sets, a GM screen, a character journal, miniatures, and more

Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable: Don’t have a party? No problem. Hide in the safe room and enjoy this solo or co-op card-crafting deck-builder set in the World Dungeon. You’ll battle against neighborhood, borough, and city bosses while gearing up and leveling your character to survive the next floor collapse.

Deck-builder adventure based on John D. Clair’s hit system

Card-crafting mechanics allow you to upgrade abilities and equipment as you play

Build combos and manage risk as every fight escalates through momentum-based gameplay

Play solo or two-player cooperatively, either in Arcade mode where you challenge a single floor, or Campaign mode where you progress floor-to-floor

Both games seem like they include incredibly deep systems and lots of well-made physical components (depending on the backing level). It’s clear based on the early fundraising that there’s a huge demand for more Dungeon Crawler Carl content, so it will be very interesting to see how high the funding total climbs in the next 26 days before the campaign closes.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more tabletop news, updates, and deals.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG + Unstoppable crowdfunding project aims to begin fulfilling orders in late October 2026.