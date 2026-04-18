Tyler, The Creator Lashes Out Over the Internet’s Lack of Privacy After Security Footage of Him Gets Leaked

Do you ever feel like you’re being watched? There’s so much technology that has conditioned us into believing it’s normal. Our data is being sent all over the place, holding all of our information. There’s vocal and facial recognition, cameras everywhere, and microphones hidden in arenas like Madison Square Garden. It all feels extremely invasive, as there’s nowhere for true privacy. It’s something that celebrities like Tyler, The Creator deal with all the time. Frankly, he’s sick of it.

In an Instagram story post, the Odd Future rapper shared a piece of security footage of him looking around in a bookstore. He lamented how exhausting it is to have pictures leak of him minding his business and enjoying his life. Then, people would overanalyze it and turn human life into just another piece of content to be consumed. “So annoying,” Tyler, the Creator wrote. “Just existing, living, mind your biz and next thing you know, it’s security camera footage of you just existing uploaded so folks can either prove they saw you or get some engagement they crave.”

Videos by VICE

Ultimately, he understands how eager fans are to share that they came across an artist they love. However, it shouldn’t come at the cost of another person’s livelihood. At the end of the day, Tyler is a person just like we are. Consequently, we shouldn’t treat them as invasively as we would want.

Tyler, The Creator Trashes the Internet’s Invasion of Privacy

“I understand the excitement but the behavior is going to morph into everyone having footage or anything involving them uploaded for content. Doctor’s office, grocery store, with the way Ring and other home things are,” he wrote, listing a few examples. “Soon, brushing your teeth or taking a piss is gonna become content without you knowing.”

Then, Tyler, The Creator thought of the many ways fans might comment on the internet, mocking their mere existence. He finds it extremely weird, and it makes for a sour moment in an otherwise sweet exchange he had with the store owner. “Sucks too ’cause I congratulated this girl on her amazing book store, keeping physical media alive… Even signed something out of pure appreciation for what she was doing,” he added.

By the end of his rant, Tyler, The Creator stressed that he would always call stuff like this out. “Y’all know how I feel with the relationship people have with musicians/actors/etc. just because they like some songs or a movie or clothing etc. Not over here,” he declared. “Space should be respected no matter how many lyrics you know.”