UFC 200 Gets Its First Two Bouts

UFC 200, which is scheduled for July 9 in Las Vegas, is expected to be one of the biggest cards in the company’s history. Given the card’s status as a sure-fire history-maker, it seems that nearly every member of the UFC roster wants a spot on the line-up.

Rafael Dos Anjos has called for a scrap with Nate Diaz or Robbie Lawler on the card. Holly Holm has expressed a desire for a UFC 200 rematch with Miesha Tate. Carlos Condit has asked for a rematch with Robbie Lawler at the event. Max Holloway has expressed interest in a UFC 200 showdown with Conor McGregor or Jose Aldo. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has even suggested he’d like to fight Georges St. Pierre on the card. Indeed, any fighter with even a shred of business savvy is interested in securing a place on this historic card’s bill. Yet while we’ve known for some time that Conor McGregor is likely to headline the card, the rest of the lineup—which could be 13 or 14 fights long—has remained a mystery.

Videos by VICE

On Thursday, that finally changed, as two high-profile matchups are apparently now scheduled for the card.

The first of these new bookings, which was announced by Ariel Helwani on UFC tonight, will occur at heavyweight, as former champion Cain Velasquez (13-2) takes on towering Hawaiian Travis Browne (18-3-1).

Velasquez, who holds wins over names like Junior Dos Santos (twice), Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva (twice), Brock Lesnar, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Ben Rothwell, has not been seen since he relinquished his title to Fabricio Werdum in June of 2015. Browne, meanwhile, last appeared at a January 17 UFC Fight Night, when he defeated Matt Mitrione in an ugly, foul-filled fight.

When the odds for this fight are released, Velasquez’s status as a multiple time former champion means that he will probably be identified as a sizeable betting favorite. The former champ’s frequent injuries and long layoff, however, will make this one interesting. While he looks like a nightmare matchup for Browne at a glance, his being anything but perfect on fight night could lead to the first two-fight losing streak of his illustrious career.

Photo by Mitch Viquez/Zuffa LLC

The second of UFC 200’s newly announced bouts was announced by Damon Martin of Fox Sports. This one will occur in the middleweight division, as Derek Brunson (15-3) gets a major step up against former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Gegard Mousasi (38-6-2).

Like Mousasi, Brunson also entered the UFC fray as a Strikeforce alumnus. Since joining the organization he has gone on a solid 6-1 tear, losing only to top contender Yoel Romero in that stretch. Most recently, he’s impressed with a trio of first-round knockouts over Ed Herman, Sam Alvey and Roan “Jucão” Carneiro—certainly the recipe for a step up in competition.

Brunson will get that step up against Mousasi, who mauled Thales Leites when the UFC returned to London last month. In the wake of his defeat of Leites, Mousasi was vocal in his desire for a fight with somebody like Michael Bisping, Anderson Silva or Vitor Belfort. And while Brunson doesn’t boast the same name value as these prospective opponents, his fantastic wrestling and affinity for abrupt stoppages make him a dangerous opponent for the veteran Mousasi all the same. Though the two fighters are at starkly different junctures of their careers, this is either man’s fight.

UFC 200’s main event is still veiled in uncertainty. The same can be said of its co-main event. The rest of this historic card, however, is beginning to take shape, as two fantastic fights have been penciled in for what’s sure to be a star-studded night of fighting. Stay tuned for updates as more matchups are announced.