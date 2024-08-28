Inside the UK’s Illegal Street Racing Scene

Illegal street racing has been a long-time issue in the UK. Police actively attempt to crack down, issuing warnings and anti-social behavior orders. In a new documentary with filmmaker Ben Zand, VICE investigated the high-speed races taking place on public motorways, where car enthusiasts and fearless racers risk their lives for the underground sport.

The UK’s underground car scene is mostly made up of secretive groups who organize high-speed races on public roads. These racers reach speeds of over 150 mph—more than twice the national speed limit.

This real-life Fast & Furious lifestyle has caused major disturbances and created dangerous environments for other drivers. Naturally, it’s also sparked a cat-and-mouse game with police, who admit that stopping the races has proven to be difficult.

Mostly, authorities rely on issuing anti-social behavior orders, which are used to stop individuals and groups from causing distress or alarm to the public. Still, this hasn’t seemed to end the issue.

Many street racers have also experienced and witnessed serious accidents, life-altering injuries, and devastating deaths.

If you cause death by dangerous driving in the UK, as of 2022, you can now face life imprisonment. Prior to that, you would only face 14 years—a lengthy sentence, sure, but one that pales in comparison.

Still, many of the street racers—even those who have been injured and almost killed—refuse to give up. Undoubtedly, though dangerous and even deadly, street racing provides a community and purpose for those who might otherwise lack that in their lives.

And as one of the anonymous racers said: “There’s always a risk in everything you do in life.”