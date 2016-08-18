Ultimate Hangover Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 garlic clove
1 sprig fresh thyme
aged balsamic vinegar
8 slices thinly sliced salami
4 slices thinly sliced honey ham
4 slices thinly sliced turkey
2 slices of thick Tuscan bread
fresh mozzarella, sliced ¼-inch thick (preferably from Lisa’s Italian Deli in Hoboken, New Jersey)
1 handful of arugula
1 red pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
2 large eggs
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Place the butter in a small saucepan with ¼ of the garlic clove and the thyme over medium heat. Cook until the butter has melted, remove from heat, and let sit for 5 minutes before straining, discarding the garlic and thyme.
- In a medium skillet, heat the salami, ham, and turkey until barely crispy over medium heat, about 10 minutes.
- Brush the bread with the seasoned butter and place in the skillet. Cook until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes. Top with the meats and mozzarella. Cook until the mozzarella begins to melt, about 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and add the arugula and peppers.
- Cook 2 eggs sunny side-up using our recipe.
- Place the eggs on top of each sandwich and season with salt and pepper.
- Boom.
