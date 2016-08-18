Ultimate Hangover Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 garlic clove

1 sprig fresh thyme

aged balsamic vinegar

8 slices thinly sliced salami

4 slices thinly sliced honey ham

4 slices thinly sliced turkey

2 slices of thick Tuscan bread

fresh mozzarella, sliced ¼-inch thick (preferably from Lisa’s Italian Deli in Hoboken, New Jersey)

1 handful of arugula

1 red pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

2 large eggs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Place the butter in a small saucepan with ¼ of the garlic clove and the thyme over medium heat. Cook until the butter has melted, remove from heat, and let sit for 5 minutes before straining, discarding the garlic and thyme. In a medium skillet, heat the salami, ham, and turkey until barely crispy over medium heat, about 10 minutes. Brush the bread with the seasoned butter and place in the skillet. Cook until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes. Top with the meats and mozzarella. Cook until the mozzarella begins to melt, about 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and add the arugula and peppers. Cook 2 eggs sunny side-up using our recipe. Place the eggs on top of each sandwich and season with salt and pepper. Boom.

