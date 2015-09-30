Uniform Will Make You Want to Dance to John Carpenter with Their Take on “Vortex”

Master of horror and influential composer John Carpenter’s Lost Themes gets the remix treatment for a release on Sacred Bones on October 16. Among some of the esteemed names joining the legend are people like Prurient, Zola Jesus, Silent Servant, Blanck Mass, and NYC favorites Uniform, who add their spin to “Vortex.” Check out the danceable version (!) of the track below for the first time.

Brooklyn’s Uniform is getting ready to hit the road in Europe, taking their Godflesh-y, apocalyptic punk to the stage with the likes of Zeni Geva, Skull Defekts and more. You should see them. Dates are below.

In related news, John Carpenter will play his first live show EVER at ATP in Iceland in Ásbrú, former NATO base on Keflavík. It all goes down on J​uly 1st­-3rd 2016, and tickets are on sale.

UNIFORM on TOUR

21.10 OCCII // Amsterdam, The Netherlands (w/Zeni Geva)

22.10 Bei Ruth // Berlin, Germany (w/Prostitutes)

23.10 Hafenklang // Hamburg, Germany

24.10 Roodkapje // Rotterdam, The Netherlands

25.10 Het Bos // Antwerp, Belgium

26.10 The Shacklewell Arms // London, UK

27.10 The Chameleon // Nottingham, UK

28.10 Moon Club // Cardiff, UK

29.10 The Audacious Art Experiment // Sheffield, UK

30.10 La Mecanique Ondulatoire // Paris, France

31.10 De Kreun // Kortrijk, Belgium (w/Skull Defekts)