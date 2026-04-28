Uranus Is Now in Gemini: These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Its Energy the Most

Over the weekend, Uranus officially moved into Gemini, after remaining in Taurus for the past several years. This transit is believed to trigger a technological revolution and changes in communication.

“The last time Uranus changed signs was back in 2018, when its entry into Taurus aligned with changes in money, banking, and what we value at a global and personal level,” says Charlotte King, show host at The Horoscope Vault. “And now it’s moving signs again, into Gemini. So if the last transit changed how we handle resources, then this one is about to change how we think, communicate, and process reality itself based on those new changes.”

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Let’s dive in.

The Energy of Uranus in Gemini

Uranus is a rebellious, progressive sign, often referred to as “The Great Awakener.” When it moves out of Taurus and into Gemini, it might trigger changes in communication and tech.

“When Uranus was in Taurus, it disrupted money, value, resources, and matters of ownership, and it did that through technology, digitization, and decentralization,” King explains. “Money became more digital, value became less physical, systems of material exchange became more network-based. All of that created something new, which is the value existing as information. Not just cash, gold, and materials, but value in data, code, and numbers on a screen.”

Its progression into Gemini is said to spark a “tech revolution” of sorts.

“Because Gemini rules things like communication, transmission, networks, language, and data flow, we saw Taurus build and digitize value, and now Gemini activates, accelerates, and distributes that value through information systems.”

This might look like more AI integrations, media acceleration, and new communication platforms, King says.

“Everything that carries information becomes faster and more experimental,” she continues. “Expect rapid idea generation, some mental overstimulation, lots of unconventional thinking, and definitely breaking out of rigid belief systems.

Signs Most Impacted by Uranus in Gemini

While everyone will experience the energy of Uranus in Gemini, four signs will feel its impact the hardest.

1. Gemini

Gemini, get ready for some massive shifts and personal growth.

“Disruptions set them on a completely new and exciting life path,” says King.

2. Virgo

Virgo, your work life and reputation will be elevated by Uranus in Gemini.

“Virgois [s] to experience [a] huge career change and elevation,” King reveals. “Becoming more visible publicly.”

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re likely to receive a host of new opportunities, from career growth to romantic relationships.

“If in a relationship, their partner may go through a sudden life-changing experience that impacts the Sagittarius directly,” King says.

4. Pisces

Pisces, your personal life is going to be hit the hardest by this transit—but it’s not necessarily a negative omen.

“Pisces’ changes and disruptions are at home,” King explains. “Make the most of it by upgrading tech, be cautious of electrical wiring, [and] ensure everything is up to standard. Plus, [expect the] arrival of new family members or severing of ties if there’s too much control.”