Vegan Mapo Tofu Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|500 grams tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped, plus more to garnish
1 (3-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced
½ cup|125 ml chili oil, plus more to serve
2 tablespoons doubanjiang
3 ½ cups|250 grams soya mince or vegan meat substitute
2 tablespoons mushroom powder (optional)
2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorn oil
steamed white rice, to serve
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the tofu and cook for 2 minutes, then drain.
- Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the garlic, spring onions, and ginger and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the chili oil and doubanjiang and cook 2 minutes longer. Stir in the mince and stir well to combine.
- Add the mushroom powder, Sichuan oil, and 1 cup|250 ml water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3 minutes. Serve with white rice and garnish with more spring onions and chili oil.
From: This Mapo Tofu Is the Perfect Vegan Drunk Food
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.