Vegan Mapo Tofu Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|500 grams tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped, plus more to garnish

1 (3-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

½ cup|125 ml chili oil, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons doubanjiang

3 ½ cups|250 grams soya mince or vegan meat substitute

2 tablespoons mushroom powder (optional)

2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorn oil

steamed white rice, to serve

Directions

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the tofu and cook for 2 minutes, then drain. Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the garlic, spring onions, and ginger and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the chili oil and doubanjiang and cook 2 minutes longer. Stir in the mince and stir well to combine. Add the mushroom powder, Sichuan oil, and 1 cup|250 ml water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3 minutes. Serve with white rice and garnish with more spring onions and chili oil.

From: This Mapo Tofu Is the Perfect Vegan Drunk Food

