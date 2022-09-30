VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Here’s what to do this weekend in and around the world (Australia).

Unfortunately, Melbourne and Sydney are the only cities that exist this week. I’m not sure where Perth, Brisbane, Hobart or, whatever the other ones are called, have gone. Hopefully they resurface from whatever plane they’ve been banished to by some unforeseen force by this time next week, so that we can include them in the “GUIDE”.

Videos by VICE

IF YOU WANT US TO ADD SOMETHING, EMAIL ME: ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU

✰ FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 ✰

DENNY UTE MUSTER

DENI UTE MUSTER

You already know what it is. Australian Cowboy Coachella in bum fuck nowhere, NSW (I think…?). It’s on all long weekend. You should go, and then you should pitch us your coverage (if you think you’ve got what it takes).

KUSH JONES AT NEW GUERNICA

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiZqNWCN9eA/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D

It’s actually crazy how long this tiny city has gone without international acts gracing its tiny stages.

FLUXX X LUPA J AT MISCELLANIA

Woof lineup ✰✰✰

✰ SATURDAY OCTOBER 1 ✰

FEMINIST EROTICA AT WILLOWS + WINE BOOKSTORE

FEMINIST EROTICA AT WILLOWS + WINE BOOKSTORE

OK WHAT? “J oin Dinner Party Press for another sultry soiree of feminist erotica. All our writers at this salon are poets, the air will hang thick, imbued with meaning and an unrealised springtime crush.”

WHERE? Willows & Wine: 315 Victoria Street West Melbourne, VIC 3003

WHEN? 19:00 – 22:00

FINANCE TEAM AT MISCELLANIA

Omg, there’s another event at Melbourne’s only club? How novel!

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING AUSTRALIA ON THE GOLD COAST

SOUTHPORT RSL, QLD

Hahahaha. So Brisbane doesn’t exist this weekend, but the Gold Coast does. Go see some wrestling at Southport RSL, coward.

✰ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 ✰

4EVER AT RADIOBAR

You can just tell from the poster and avalanche of cute symbols in the caption that this event has will be full of way-cooler-than-you-in-every-conceivable-way-eighteen-to-twenty-year-olds which also means it will be good.

DIRTY BLACK DENIM CELLAR DOOR AT THEODORE’S

When it comes to wine tasting, why travel to the musty echelons of the Yarra Valley when you can just go to Brunswick? Why indeed?

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.