Vince Staples Thinks Rap Beef Is ‘F***Ing Corny’ but Loves Rap Battle Leagues: ‘They’re Much Better at It’

Beef is a foundational part of hip-hop. Since the genre and culture’s inception, rappers have feuded with one another, typically manifesting in battle rapping. At the very least, each side is looking to prove why they’re better than their rival.

Sometimes, the beef gets ugly and personal, like the war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar or Jay-Z and Nas. Moreover, other times, beef can prove to be fatal for the artists.

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Regardless of its role in hip-hop, Vince Staples finds beef to be “f***ing corny.” In a 2017 conversation with Complex, he reflected on the culture at large and insisted that it doesn’t matter that beef is a part of hip-hop.

Whether it was Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj at the time or Ice Cube vs N.W.A, his disposition remained the same. If no one actually fights, he finds the whole thing to be pointless. “I’m not gonna go book studio time to talk about you,” Staples said

Vince Staples Trashes Rappers Beefing With Each Other

The interviewer pushes back, noting that beef is a part of rap tradition. But Vince Staples highlights how there are battle rap leagues for people who want to barb back and forth at each other. But the way beef existed in the larger mainstream sense essentially made the Long Beach rapper roll his eyes.

“Watch a Smack battle. They’re much better at it. King of the Dot. You have the UW League in New Jersey. So many battle leagues. Go watch some Charlie Clips. I don’t wanna see people demean one another for no reason when they can have a phone conversation. Especially when they’re actually successful musicians,” Vince Staples explained.

“There is battle rap. I am a fan of that, but as far as the spitefulness of it? ‘Cause battle rappers are actually like all friends for the most part, and they write it, have fun, and talk about it on Facebook later. It’s real f**king cute, but all that other s**t they can get the f**k out of here. That s**t is corny as f**k. It’s like, ‘I’m gonna say really hurtful things about you for the sake of hip-hop,’” Vince Staples added.

The ‘Summertime ’06’ artist has never been afraid to criticize hip-hop as a broader culture

When the interviewer went on to ask if he loves hip-hop, Staples reacted confused. He’s all too aware of the many ways people frame that question and doesn’t want to indulge accordingly.

“This is why I can’t f**k with that statement. ‘Cause what people mean when they say that is, ‘Do you like the 10 people that I like a lot?’” Vince Staples said. “If [somebody] said, ‘Do you love hip-hop?’ Yeah, I love hip-hop. I love Lil Boosie, Yo Gotti, and Soulja Boy, and yada yada yada yada. N***as gonna be like, ‘That don’t count.’”