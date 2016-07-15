Waffles and Caviar Recipe

Servings: 2 – 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams all-purpose flour
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams buckwheat flour
⅞ ounce|25 grams granulated sugar
⅓ ounce|10 grams baking powder
¼ ounce|6 grams baking soda
2 ½ grams kosher salt
2 ½ cups|600 ml buttermilk
4 ½ ounces|125 grams unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
7 ounces|200 grams sour cream
1 tin caviar
freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- In a large bowl, sift the flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, butter, and the eggs and stir into the dry ingredients until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 30 minutes.
- Heat a waffle maker. Add the batter and cook until golden and crispy. Transfer to a cutting board and cool before cutting into quarters.
- To serve, transfer waffles to a serving platter and top with a spoonful of sour cream and caviar. Finish with black pepper.
From Chef’s Night Out: Andrew McConnell
