Want To Help the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS)? Check Out the 2025 Game Maker’s Sketchbook Winning Selections

Every day, I learn something new about the world of gaming. There are plenty of excellent showcases that detail all the latest and greatest games coming out. But what about celebrating the folks behind the scenes who help bring them to life? Welcome to the 2025 Game Maker’s Sketchbook, a celebration of the art that helps our favorite games pop. From indies to Indy, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has thrown together quite a beautiful gallery of art. For just a month, however, interested folks can purchase prints of the winning designs, helping the AIAS in the process.

Screenshot: Per Gullarp (Principal Concept Artist)

Partnering with iam8bit, the Game Maker’s Sketchbook Prints Are Purchasable and help the Aias Keep Pushing Boundaries

While I always love buying video games, I also love purchasing merch. Especially if it’s going to a good cause. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, who also run the D.I.C.E. Awards, continues to push video games to new heights. But, as with any organization, they can’t do it alone. That’s why they’re partnering with iam8bit to provide purchasable prints of the 2025 Game Maker’s Sketchbook winners. These prints, featuring games like Sorry, We’re Closed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and plenty more, are all available on “Archival Quality Giclée Prints”, meaning that they’re going to be very high quality. But, one thing that’s more important than anything? They’re more than happy to give credit where credit is due, and that’s becoming far more rare in this industry.

Every piece of art on the Game Maker’s Sketchbook page is detailed and credited accordingly. After seeing Sony drop the ball when it came to the Until Dawn movie, I was very happy to see that each person involved with these pieces of art was given the credit they deserved. They’re also incredibly intimate pictures, giving eager players a chance to see some of the “behind the scenes” aspect of the art of their favorite games. With categories in Concept Art, Hero Design, and so much more, I would strongly suggest checking out what’s on offer. I already know that the Sorry, We’re Closed piece is going to look fantastic in my office.