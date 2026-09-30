Wardogs Update 0.1.2 Fixes XP Exploits and Windows Crashes – Full Patch Notes

Bulkhead has revealed the Wardogs Update 0.1.2 patch notes, which address cash and XP exploits, fix a Windows 11 crash error, and improve the server browser. Here is everything included in the minor patch, along with the scheduled maintenance times.

Screenshot: BULKHEAD

While Wardogs Update 0.1.2 is a smaller patch, it still addresses some pretty significant issues that have appeared since the early access launch. One of the biggest fixes is for the WD-L020 crash error, which Bulkhead says was caused by the Windows 11 KB5124010 update.

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However, the latest Wardogs patch also targets several cash and XP exploits. Revive checks are now handled by the server, vehicle fly-through rewards have been capped, and destroying unfinished buildables will no longer award the same payout as a completed structure.

The server browser is also getting a new Deploy menu that lets players choose between Official, Community, Infantry Mode, and Low-Level servers. According to Bulkhead, the change is intended to help more players find servers running those modifiers.

Screenshot: BULKHEAD

The scheduled Wardogs Update maintenance window for Update 0.1.2 begins on September 30, 2026, at 1:00 AM PT / 4:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM UTC. Bulkhead estimates that downtime for the shooter will last one hour, with services offline while the patch is deployed.

Based on that estimate, servers are expected to return at 2:00 AM PT / 5:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM UTC. However, the maintenance window could run longer if the deployment takes additional time.

For your convenience, here is when Wardogs servers are scheduled to go down in the biggest regions:

Region Date Maintenance Starts Estimated Maintenance Ends North America – Pacific (PDT) September 30, 2026 1:00 AM 2:00 AM North America – Eastern (EDT) September 30, 2026 4:00 AM 5:00 AM North America – Central (CDT) September 30, 2026 3:00 AM 4:00 AM North America – Mountain (MDT) September 30, 2026 2:00 AM 3:00 AM Brazil – Brasília (BRT) September 30, 2026 5:00 AM 6:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 30, 2026 9:00 AM 10:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) September 30, 2026 10:00 AM 11:00 AM Saudi Arabia (AST) September 30, 2026 11:00 AM 12:00 PM United Arab Emirates (GST) September 30, 2026 12:00 PM 1:00 PM India (IST) September 30, 2026 1:30 PM 2:30 PM China / Singapore (CST / SGT) September 30, 2026 4:00 PM 5:00 PM Japan (JST) September 30, 2026 5:00 PM 6:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 30, 2026 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Australia – Perth (AWST) September 30, 2026 4:00 PM 5:00 PM Australia – Sydney (AEST) September 30, 2026 6:00 PM 7:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) September 30, 2026 9:00 PM 10:00 PM

Screenshot: Bulkhead

For your convenience, here is the full breakdown of the Wardogs Update 0.1.2 patch notes provided by Bulkhead:

Windows 11 WD-L020 Crash Fix

Fixed the issue linked to Windows 11 update KB5124010 that was causing WD-L020 crashes.

Cash and XP Exploit Fixes

Revive validity checks are now fully controlled by the server, reducing the potential for players to abuse revives across the map.

Fixed the vehicle fly-through exploit and capped its rewards.

Rewards for destroying buildables now scale with construction progress. Destroying a newly placed schematic no longer awards the full payout.

Depositing pallets into a FOB outside the zone now provides reduced rewards.

Server Browser and UI Improvements

Added a new Deploy menu with options for Official, Community, Infantry Mode, and Low-Level servers.

Restored Advanced Filters to the Official servers list.

Players can hover over a server entry to view its full name when it is too long to display.

Joining a server now shows the connection status, followed by the player’s queue position when applicable.

Anonymous mode now hides server names on the loading screen, matching Streamer mode.

Server names also remain hidden in the pause menu unless the player chooses to reveal them.

The region selector now displays how many regions are selected.

Added gamepad support to the Deploy selection screen.

Community Server Admin Changes

Server admins can now schedule a daily restart using a UTC time.

RCON AllowedHosts can now restrict which hosts can access RCON.

Added length limits for RCON messages and broadcasts.

RCON response detail now defaults to Standard instead of Full.

Configuration responses no longer reveal server internals.

ServerImageURL is now checked when the configuration loads.

Bulkhead Warns Wardogs Exploit Abusers Could Face Permanent Bans

Screenshot: BULKHEAD

Alongside the patch notes, Bulkhead also issued a warning to players abusing the game’s economy. According to the developer, players caught exploiting cash and XP gains or engaging in real-money trading have had their cash and progression reset and risk permanent bans.

Bulkhead says it had been more lenient with first-time offenders because it expected some exploits to go undiscovered during Season 01. However, that leniency has now ended. Going forward, players caught abusing repeatable, unintended exploits risk being permanently banned without warning.

Finally, Bulkhead also confirmed that a Wardogs Season 2 update will be revealed soon. “For those looking for more significant updates, Season 02 is planned to be a larger content update, with new map conditions, equipment, balance reworks and additional features.

More information on Season 02 will be dropping next week.”