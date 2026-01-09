Watch: Dominic Fike Covering the ‘South Park’ Theme Song Just Made My Whole Day

There aren’t too many artists covering the South Park theme song, but Dominic Fike isn’t like other artists. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter turned up on Triple J’s “Like a Version” on January 8. During his mini-set, Fike dusted off the classic Primus tune for fans to enjoy, and enjoy we have.

It lasts less than 30 seconds, but it’s such a fun cover and immediately made me want to revisit the show. (Which, for the record, you can stream on Paramount+, just FYI.) Fike even sang Kenny’s part! I’m not gonna repeat it here, but you can watch the whole thing below:

In addition to his acclaimed music career (and South Park fandom), Fike is also an accomplished actor. He’s appeared in a couple of small films and has a main role on Euphoria. In the HBO series, Fike plays Elliot, a friend of Rue’s (Zendaya) who drives a bit of a wedge between her and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) potential romance.

Still, it seems he always comes back to writing and recording songs. In 2025, though, he opened up about some of the misconceptions he had before his career took off. “It’s a cool job, music, but you really are in a room a lot,” Fike told CLASH in a November ’25 feature. “When I was growing up, I’d see 2000s music videos, and they were always at the beach or on a boat. That’s what being famous looked like.”

Dominic Fike Struggled With Disappointment (But Not For Long)

“You get into music and move to California to realise no one goes to the beach here,” he continued. “You start thinking, ‘Why did I do all this s*** to get to this place where these motherf***ers don’t even do this s***? What the f***, dog?’”

When it comes to Fike’s creative process, he confessed that he is a bit of a “fake it ’til you make it” kind of person. Albeit, not really on purpose. “I’m not good at trying to be sad intentionally,” he explained. “Sometimes I think to myself in the beginning processes, wouldn’t it be nice if I committed to a concept album and really took it there?”

Fike has worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Denzel Curry

“But then three songs into that,” Fike went on to say, “when everybody’s brooding in the studio over a hi-hat, I’m like, ‘Bro, why don’t we just f***ing make a pop song? Why don’t we make a happy song?’”

“Even when I was a kid, when I was sad,” he continued, “it would take me all of two hours to be like, ‘Well, I have hands, feet, and I don’t have cancer. I actually don’t care about this in reality.’ I can never stay one way for a long time.”