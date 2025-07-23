Watch: Geordie Greep Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne With a Medley of the Black Sabbath Singer’s Classic Songs

Ozzy Osbourne’s death has brought out countless memorials across the world, with musician Geordie Greep and his band spending part of their Tuesday night show to pay tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman with a medley of his classic songs.

Duringn his set at XOYO in Birmingham, England, the former Black Midi frontman and his bandmates cranked out rendistons of “Symptom Of The Universe, “War Pigs, “N.I.B.,” “Paranoid,” “Sweet Leaf,” and “Crazy Train,” per Stereogum. While Greep and his band provided no vocals, some audience members sang their hearts out to the tunes.

Videos by VICE

“Very cheesy to talk about this kind of thing, maybe,” Greep said after concluded the musical tribute. “But it’s actually pretty crazy to come to Birmingham when these four fucking guys — they made this music that really changed everything, and they came from this town.” Check out the perfoirmance below.

Play video

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 76. In a statement shared to Sky News, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

At this time, no cause of death has been shared, but Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years.

Yungblud Paid Tribute to Ozzy: “I am truly heartbroken’

In a tribute shared to social media, English rocker Yungblud shared a photo of himself and Ozzy and offered a heartfelt message. “I didn’t think you would leave so soon,” the young British rocker penned. “The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t.”

“I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage,” Yungblud continued, then going on to note a heartfelt gift he received from Ozzy. “Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own.”

“You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all,” Yungblud added, then concluding his message: “I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”