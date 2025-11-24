WATCH: Travis Scott Absolutely Loses His Mind During John Mayer’s Formula One Grand Prix Performance

Travis Scott is either John Mayer’s best hype man or his most annoying fan in the world. There is no in between.

Recently, footage emerged of Mayer playing an acoustic rendition of “Neon” from his debut album, Room for Squares. The performance was part of a private event at The After by Wynn at Delilah Las Vegas, for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. In the video, people are gathering close, and Mayer is wearing a suit.

Scott can be seen getting VERY into the music. At one point, he raises his hands and yells, “What the f***!” What the f***, indeed.

Honestly, I kinda get it. I mean, I probably wouldn’t go this hard at a John Mayer show, but he and Travis Scott are said to be good friends. I would definitely go this hard at a show for one of my close buddies if they were playing a high-profile gig like that one.

In other Mayer news, the singer will headline the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Nashville next year, alongside local boys Kings of Leon. Additional performers include Turnpike Troubadours, Young the Giant, Father John Misty, Sam Barber, Sam Fender, Grace Potter, and many more.

Pilgrimage Fest 2026 will mark the first time since 2022 that John Mayer has played a full-band Nashville show

“We’re always looking for who hasn’t played here in a while or who has underplayed,” said festival producer and Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin in explaining the choice to go with John Mayer as one of this year’s headliners. “He hasn’t played a full band show here since 2022, and he’s an artist that just continues to grow in his stature. He has his fans who’ve loved him for his earlier stuff, and now all the fans from Dead & Co.”

Notably, Griffin’s band, Better Than Ezra, will perform at the festival, as well as Colony House, Sam Grisman Project, Maggie Rose, The Heavy Heavy, American Aquarium, Taylor Hunnicutt, Eddit 9V, Angel White, and Verygently.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m., according to festival organizers. You can buy them online through Frontgate Tickets here.