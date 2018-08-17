Occasionally, We Like a Game a Little Too Much

In Episode 179 of Waypoint Radio, Rob, Patrick, and Danielle discuss the games that we may have gotten a little *too* obsessed with. Rob regales everyone with his sim-racing and Max Payne antics, Danielle has over 600 hours in Into the Breach and is not stopping anytime soon, and Patrick has had his share of super-hard platformers to stream to the world. Then we dip in the question bucket and bid the weekend hello.

Discussed: GT Legends, GTR 2, RACE 07, Into the Breach, Spelunky, Max Payne 2, Unity of Command, Killer7, Lost, Destiny, Star Wars, Doom novels, Prey.

