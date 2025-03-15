Waypoint Weekend Episode 18: We’re Gonna Take You For A Ride (On Our Big Green Tractor)

It’s been a long and exciting week for everyone once again, and it’s time to turn off our brains for a while. It doesn’t matter if we’re hitting the farms, or dealing the cards, we’ve all got something rather interesting planned for this weekend. Beyond our VICE Games farm hopefully getting started at some point this weekend, we’ve all got a few different gaming plans for our Waypoint Weekend adventures, so grab some popcorn and sit back. We’ve got quite the interesting pick of games to come along this week.

Welcome Back To Waypoint Weekend

This weekend, I’ll be getting into a puzzle game that I cant elaborate further on. In addition to that, I’ll be drowning myself in this Steam sale because there is clearly nothing they love doing than pitting me against my wallet. As far as other games played, Shaun has so graciously tossed me a copy of Farming Simulator 25 and pure curiosity will have me firing that up. I’m not entirely sure how someone made farming fun, but I trust Shaun.

I will also be continuing to bolster my apparently widespread (and not at all incorrect) reputation for loving roguelikes by searching for more to play. I will take this chance though to tell you all, I LOVE puzzle games, particularly narrative based ones with an emphasis on exploration. So, you know, I’m on the lookout for those too.

This weekend, I’ll be delivering justice to the mean streets of Old Detroit in Robocop: Rogue City. It’s a visceral, gritty FPS experience with a surprising amount of RPG elements in it, too. And with it still being only $10 on Steam for the next week? That’s a steal for how good this game is.

So far, Robocop: Rogue City doesn’t have the most compelling story, but it doesn’t really need to. Sometimes I just wanna turn my brain off and turn bad guys into soup. And hey, its side quests give me plenty of justification to flex the titanium arm of the Robolaw. Like when I threw a sex worker’s murderer behind bars, or when I painted the walls with the brains of drug dealers trying to get kids hooked on dope. That’s justice, baby!

For Waypoint Weekend, I want the ultimate childhood comfort. I impulse-bought a collection of games that brought me back to an obsession of mine. Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection! Fun fact: I was a hardcore YGO mark for quite some time. At a certain point, though, I couldn’t keep up with all the new cards and insane new mechanics. Now, though? It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! …Even if Falsebound Kingdom, Forbidden Memories, and Duelists of the Roses aren’t here. But, hey, maybe they’ll be in the next collection — please sell well enough to justify Konami following up.

Now that that’s out of the way, where the hell is my Yu-Gi-Oh Mixed Reality game? Where I get that cumbersome-ass Duel Disk and actually see the monsters and their attacks? I’ve been fantasizing about this since I was a child. And even if it doesn’t come out until I’m 80, I want it.

This weekend, I’m planning on hopefully getting into some more debauchery in R.E.P.O., alongside playing a few other games that I’m not technically allowed to talk about yet. Plus, I still need to do a bit of additional cleanup in Atelier Yumia. So, I’ve got quite the busy weekend ahead of me. But, it may be a bit less gaming than normal; I’m adopting two kitties!

Shortly after playing through the emotionally impactful Stars in the Trash, we lost our senior kitty, Lily. She was a beautiful, wonderful creature, and her presence has been missed daily since her passing. But, I came across two young kittens looking for a home, and one shared a name with my brother, so I think that’s a sign that it’s time to bring home some new friends. She wouldn’t want us to be sad, but rather, help those in need. So, I’ll be getting two new Ginger buddies this weekend to share with my wife.

And Thus, Another Waypoint Weekend Is Complete

As I said before, we’ve got quite the exciting smattering of games ahead of us. It just goes to show that we’ve always got something interesting going on behind the scenes, no matter if it’s putting down the pigskin to tend to the pigs, or blasting through the city as a cybernetic cop. Here during Waypoint Weekend, we love to figure out what kind of wild adventures we’re getting into, and it’s a great way to find out what kind of shenanigans we’ll be finding ourselves in. As always, thanks for tuning in, and keep on being awesome.