Waypoint Wishlist: Nintendo 3DS Edition

The Nintendo 3DS is one of my favorite consoles of all time. I wrote an entire article about how much I loved the oft-maligned Bread Slice version of the console. And it had one of the best libraries of games in Nintendo history. There are so many beloved titles that deserve a life that isn’t confined to a 3.5-inch screen, and that’s what we’re here today to talk about. With the Nintendo Switch 2 right around the corner, there are plenty of opportunities to bring some forgotten classics to the limelight. With this Waypoint Wishlist, we’re chatting about the 3DS and what games we’d love to see make their way to a new generation.

Welcome Back To Waypoint Wishlist: 3DS Edition

Screenshot: Nintendo

Give me a re-release of Animal Crossing: New Leaf. That game made me buy a Nintendo 3DS in college. I loved New Leaf, it rekindled my flame for Animal Crossing. And it was the first time I really started to connect with other friends about what we were doing in our Animal Crossing worlds. I know it might seem a little strange to re-release the game. But I would buy it again so fast.

Screenshot: YouTube/LongplayArchive

This is more than a plea for a single game. No, we need a return to an entire series. The last sign of life we’ve seen of a new Star Fox game happened in 2016 when PlatinumGames released Star Fox Zero. Before then, we hadn’t seen an original Star Fox title in 10 years. And now? It’s almost been another 10 years since Zero.

I suppose you could count Star Fox 2, the previously cancelled Super NES game, recently released on Nintendo Switch Online services. But, even then, it’s not a new game. It’s time, Nintendo. Bring back Star Fox 64. You could call it, uh, Star Fox 64 2, I guess. You know what, fuck it; revolutionize the industry once again – full-body Rumble Pak. You’re welcome.

Screenshot: Nintendo

I have a very simple request. Give us the Ocarina and Majora’s Mask remakes. Just port them. I don’t care about the 3D stuff. I just love that all the art in the game matches the concept art. Beyond those two, what I want to see is Metroid: Samus Returns. After playing Dread, I think people would love to see where that came from.

Screenshot: Nintendo

While Sakurai may be busy working on Kirby Air Riders, there’s another game that he helped bring to life on the 3DS that deserves a new chance at life. Kid Icarus: Uprising is an astonishingly good shooter, hampered by one of the most uncomfortable control schemes of all time. Sure, you could use the little ThinkPad knob on the newer Nintendo 3DS consoles, or the 3DS Circle Pad Pro attachment to make things better. But do you know where this would shine? On the Switch 2 with Mouse Controls.

Kid Icarus: Uprising is the perfect way to revitalize a franchise that hasn’t had a new game in forever. And I’m still more than willing to bust out that goofy stand that came with the physical copy of the game to get my fix. But I’d love to see this game shine in a way that it truly deserves. And I think we have the perfect console on the horizon to make that happen. Also, echoing what Ana said, give me New Leaf in 4K, and my soul is yours.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Okay, I know my answer is going to be cliché as the site’s resident Pokémon fanboy—but of course, I want a remake of Pokémon Sun and Moon. When the Alola region games first dropped, they had their share of flaws, particularly in the story department. However, Gen 7 really got fleshed out as games with the release of Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon in 2017. Plus, I don’t think people remember just how weird these games got with the Ultra Beasts Pokémon and time-bending wormhole levels.

I know Game Freak is currently focused on reimagining Kalos with the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but I think Alola is perfect for the modern Nintendo Switch 2 era. I mean, I can’t even imagine how cool the tropical island setting would look with an open-world map. Being able to freely fly around on the back of Latios or Latias would make a remake of these 3DS games worth it all on its own.

And That Wraps Up Another Waypoint Wishlist

There were so many certified bangers on the Nintendo 3DS that it’s hard to pick just a few that we’d love to see brought back to life. My original choice, for example, was going to be Fantasy Life. But we’ve got a new version coming out very soon, and I cannot wait. Words can’t describe how excited I am about the return of that particular franchise. Oh, wait, yes they can.