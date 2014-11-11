Weed Butter Recipe

“Use moderately. It’s important to remember that if you take too much, there’s nowhere that you’re going to go that you can’t get back from. You’re not going to die. Just relax.”

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 hours

Ingredients

1 ounce of marijuana bud to every 4 ounces (one stick) of butter (or two ounces of marijuana leaf to every stick of butter)

cheesecloth

Directions

1. Place marijuana in food processor and blend until broken down into a chunky powder (the consistency of breadcrumbs.)

2. Place the puree into cheesecloth and tie the cheesecloth at the top so that it forms a ball. In a large stock pot filled with water over medium heat, place four sticks of butter. When it comes to a boil, turn heat to medium low and addd the marijuana. Process at a very low simmer for 2 1/2 hours to allow the marijuana to steep into the water.

3. Take off of the stove and squeeze out all of the liquid from the cheesecloth to ensure that all of the nutrients are added to the liquid. Place in the refrigerator and allow the butter to solidify. The butter will rise to the top above the water. Pull it out, and there you have your marijuana butter infusion.

From Bong Appetit: Nonna Marijuana