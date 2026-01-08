The Weed Products You Should Buy, According to Your Zodiac Sign

If you love to live your life guided by the cosmos, why should your high times be any different? Every zodiac sign is different, but you can find stoners with every sign under the sun. But they don’t always enjoy bud in the same ways.

Remember that while our sun signs can act as guiding lights through the sky, we’re all still individuals who benefit from different things—so you should also consider other factors, such as your THC tolerance and your preferences for how you consume your cannabis. Ultimately, I want you to enjoy your weed in whatever way feels best to you, because sometimes the stars get it wrong.

So, start by reading more about your sign’s relationship to weed below. If you find yourself feeling dubious about looking at your relationship to weed through the lens of astrology, light up a doobie instead of yelling about it on the internet, chill out, and just read some fun horoscopes!

Capricorn: Most likely to find the highest quality cannabis products

Capricorns are often masterful shoppers and gifted researchers, so they’re not about to buy just any old product. They’ll do their due diligence and find some top-quality items. If you’re a Capricorn, you can simplify the process by taking my recommendations. But I know you’ll find the good stuff either way.

To satisfy your high-end, refined tastes, look for top-shelf flower, well-balanced formulas, and real THC. Products made with synthetic or semi-synthetic compounds, such as Delta-8 THC or THCP, probably won’t give you the crisp, ethereal high you’re looking for. Buy from brands that are transparent about their formulas and only use natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Oh, also, read those lab reports!

Recommended for Capricorn:

Aquarius: Most likely to dive into creative projects while baked

I love how creative my Aquarius friends get when they’re high. It fuels me to unleash my creative side when I’m stoned, because that doesn’t always come super naturally to me (I love a good TV binge when I’m high). If you’re an Aquarius or plan to get high with one, try to have some creative projects and activities around. That could mean paper and watercolor paints that are ready to go, a guitar that’s freshly tuned, or a cute pottery kit.

Even if you don’t feel like doing anything, I recommend engaging with strange and thought-provoking things, like a weird TV show, beautiful music, or aesthetically stunning movie. The best cannabis products to fuel that creative energy will likely be sativa-focused, or sativa-leaning hybrids. Look for flower, drinks, and gummies with uplifting cannabinoids like CBG and even compounds like adaptogens.

Recommended for Aquarius:

Pisces: Most likely to plan a stoned self-care day

A high Pisces could enjoy a variety of activities, from some time outdoors to a lowkey get-together with friends. However, their grounded and intuitive personalities mean they love to use their high time as a chance to reset and care for themselves and their fellow stoners. The best way to spend a day stoned out of your mind is with some self-care activities, which could be different for everyone.

Ideally, you have a buddy for your self-care session, as Pisces also love to take care of others. Bake cookies, take a bath, enjoy a mild session at the gym — whatever makes you feel present and grateful in yourself. Maybe you simply spend the day cuddling with and walking your dog, or play your favorite video game with your favorite friend. Indicas, sativas, and hybrids are all suitable, but I recommend going with something on the milder side that will give you a calm mentality.

Recommended for Pisces:

Aries: Most likely to hog a joint to tell a story

Aries love to chat, and that’s one of the things I love about them. They could have a riveting conversation with a brick wall. Unfortunately, this also means they’re the most likely to hog a joint to tell a story. They’re not doing it on purpose; they’re just trying to gab and bond and don’t realize that the precious bud is burning off into oblivion instead of into your lungs.

Whether you’re an Aries or your best smoking buddy is one, my best solution to this problem is to use convenient one-hitters or just stick with edibles. Since they like to talk, I find THC drinks to be the best, as they’re the perfect accompaniment to a delightful conversation.

Recommended for Aries:

Taurus: Most likely to indulge in the munchies and the giggles

This sun sign is the most likely to eat a whole pizza by themselves and start hyperventilating from laughing too hard at… nothing. They’re a super chill sign to get stoned with, although they do tend to get hazy and silly pretty easily. Of course, it depends on the type of cannabis product you’re using or what strain you’re toking.

But the fun thing about Taurus is that they’re happy to fully lean into whatever the experience is. They won’t try to fight off the munchies or act cool and collected when they’re feeling goofy. So the best way to enjoy cannabis as a Taurus is to go for the stronger products (relative to your tolerance) so you can immerse yourself in the high. That means high-dose products or full spectrum ones that give you a complete experience!

Recommended for Taurus:

Gemini: Most likely to get high and go to a party

Geminis aren’t the sit-at-home-and-do-nothing type. Even when they’re in orbit. They’re probably going to want to go do something once they’re high, whether that’s hit an amusement park, go clubbing, or even just drive around and judge people’s houses. If you plan to get high with one, I recommend being ready for this kind of social outing.

And if you’re the Gemini itching to get out of the house, I know just what you need: sativa goodies. Strain-specific gummies, energizing vapes, and uplifting flower strains offer the ideal experience for being out and about on the town.

Recommended for Gemini:

Cancer: Most likely to get obsessed with making and perfecting edibles

Edibles are a marvelous way for Cancers to flex their creative and technical skills. Their natural affinity for creation means it’s easy for them to fall into the world of homemade edibles, trying new recipes and honing their techniques until they become the edible master. If you’re a Cancer and haven’t tried making your own gummies or cookies yet, you should give it a go.

Start with something easy, like a premade mix that you can whip up in less than an hour. You can progress by making your own mixes and concoctions using tinctures and oils. Maybe one day, you’ll even dare to craft your own concentrates, so your edibles are truly made from scratch, giving you something to brag about.

Recommended for Cancer:

Leo: Most likely to splurge on weed

Leos love to have a good time and try not to get too hung up on small details like price tags. When they’re excited about a new product, they’ll go for it, weed budget be damned. That doesn’t mean they’re buying uber-expensive products, but they’re not afraid to spend money on something unique or interesting. This can result in some distinct experiences, whether it’s a gummy with an interesting blend of THC variants or a new type of THC drink.

For my Leo babes who want something fun, I recommend getting a weird flavored gummy or a cannabis drink that pushes the envelope.

Recommended for Leo:

Virgo: Most likely to be picky and over-educated about different weed strains

Do you know any of those stoners who are waaaaay too into the type of strain they’re smoking and how it smells “exactly like almond-crusted French toast from that cafe down the street,” even though it just smells like weed to you. They’re probably a Virgo. This sign (which is my sign) is highly detail-oriented and has an opinion on just about anything and everything. So when they try a new strain or a different THC gummy, they’re going to tell you exactly what they think about it.

It can be a little annoying, but they’re also likely to lead you to some of the best products and help you find something you’ll love, so it can be beneficial to follow their lead. If you’re a Virgo, I highly recommend shopping for flower bundles and sampler packs, so you can get a little bit of everything and find new items to love.

Recommended for Virgo:

Libra: Most likely to snuggle up on the couch and watch comfort shows while high

Libras love low-energy activities when they’re high. They don’t feel the need to go out and have an adventure, because being high can also be a supremely chill and soothing activity. There’s nothing better than a Libra-coded night in underneath a fuzzy blanket with cozy marathons or “Iron Giant” and “The Goonies.” If you’re feeling perkier, a friendly game of Monopoly is always an option.

For Libras, I recommend products with ample CBD, and indica strains that are ideal for lowkey evenings. You could even skip the THC altogether and just enjoy the soothing sensation of CBD-only products. However, CBD-heavy cannabis products can deliver that THC high while keeping away any anxiousness.

Recommended for Libra:

Scorpio: Most likely to get high and doomscroll for hours

Stoned Scropios often have a similar vibe to Libras, but not quite as cozy. They just want to zone out on something, and that something is often a doomscroll situation on Reddit or Instagram. And that’s totally okay! I’ll let you in on a secret: You don’t need to be productive or Insta-worthy at all times.

For some chill scrolling and swiping, I recommend products that relax your mind and your body, so look for products that soothe rather than energize. Look for indica products that have plenty of CBD and can help create a comfy body high, so you can sink into your couch and just enjoy doing absolutely nothing. You should be able to get high enough that the rest of the world melts away and you can focus on your quality time with your phone.

Recommended for Scorpio:

Sagittarius: Most likely to insist on going outside and being in nature

Unlike Libras and Scorpios, Sags are often eager to get outside and embrace the Great Outdoors once the THC hits their bloodstreams. They want to go for a hike, lay on the beach, sit in the park. Anything to feel the fresh air on their face and maybe a little sunshine too. It doesn’t have to be a grand adventure scaling Mt. Everest; it just needs to be outside, even if that’s sitting on your own front porch.

To make the most out of your outdoorsy vibe, you should look for energizing sativa strains and uplifting formulas that make it easy to feel active. These kinds of products help you get off the couch and soak up the beauty and peacefulness of nature. However, a sleepy strain or more soothing gummy can also be wonderful, especially if you plan to plant yourself in a beach chair or on a park bench.

Recommended for Sagittarius:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE