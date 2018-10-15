Weekly Horoscope: October 15 – 21

We are beginning to get a sense of what Venus retrograde in Scorpio means for us as the sun spends its last week in Venus-ruled Libra. It is an emotional and passionate time when we question the deeper implications of our relationships. Goth macabre Halloween aesthetics appropriately reign supreme (Venus = beauty; Scorpio = death). As of Monday, we have 32 days left of Venus retrograde, where the normally shallow planet of love and money spends some time getting her hands dirty in Scorpio, the sign of purification and transformation, which is sometimes associated with sewage and the bowels. But after Venus retrograde ends on November 16, there will still be a “shadow” period, where Venus travels in forward motion over the path she had just retrograded over, allowing for a final seal of approval until December 17.



On Monday at 4:20 PM, communication planet Mercury meets Venus, allowing us to get things off of our chests. Scorpio is extremely sensitive, and whatever has been bugging us will come out. On Friday at 5:48 AM, Mercury will harmonize with Neptune, the dissolvent planet of healing and illusions, creating a day-dreaming air that allows us to imagine how to move forward with this week’s discoveries. On Friday afternoon, Mercury squares off with action planet Mars, helping us to speak things into reality—but look out for arguments.

All times EST.

Soak up the last moments of Libra season, the time when you can focus a little more on yourself than on other people. Your planetary ruler Venus is retrograde in your house of personal finance and possessions. If anyone owes you money, contact them on Monday afternoon as communication planet Mercury meets Venus in Scorpio, the sign of death and rebirth—they thought they buried you, but don’t stop asking for your paycheck! This is also your house of self-esteem, so expect to have some breakthroughs about what you require to feel empowered, be it material or immaterial.

The sun is inching closer to the Scorpio cusp, and both witty Mercury and lucky Jupiter are in Scorpio—can you feel your powers growing? On Monday, communication planet Mercury meets retrograde love planet Venus, setting the stage for you to finally admit whatever it is to yourself—and whoever else is in your immediate environment! Don’t like something? Say it. Love something? Say it! On Friday morning, Mercury harmonizes with nebulous Neptune, inviting you to party. Friday afternoon, Mercury is challenged by your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, in Aquarius, the sign that rules your house of home and family, stirring up cooperative activities on the domestic front.

Libra season is the time when a Sagittarius can get some tactful social climbing done. While you’re out rubbing elbows with the toast of the town, there’s a sense of loneliness in the crowd and a craving for something real as Venus is retrograde in deep Scorpio. On Monday, communication planet Mercury meets Venus, sending you a clear message about your community’s impact on your inner-world through a weird, dreamy, déjà vu experience that will trigger deep reflection. Creative stimulation comes soon after, as Mercury squares off with action planet Mars on Friday in your house of communication, short travels, and writing.

The sun is finishing its trip through your house of career and public reputation this week, ruled by Libra. Libra’s planetary ruler is love and money planet Venus, which is currently retrograde in the proceeding sign of Scorpio, ruler of your house of social networking. Until Venus re-enters Libra on November 2, your public success is influenced by people in your community that you’ve long forgotten about, as retrogrades tend to dredge up the past. On Monday afternoon, communication planet Mercury meets Venus, allowing you to get in touch with someone with the right connections. Be conscious of aggression when it comes to getting paid on Friday, when the sun squares off with warrior Mars in your house of personal finance.

Libra rules your house of philosophy, far-away travels, and publishing (or getting your ideas out there). For Aquarius, Libra’s energy is about seeing what the wide world has to offer. Libra’s planet is amorous Venus, which is currently retrograde in your house of career. You’re wondering: Is this career path I’m on really what I want to be known for, and is it something that can help heal this sick, sad world? Remind yourself that you’re only one person. On Monday, communication planet Mercury meets Venus, bringing you important news from someone in charge. On Friday, Mercury squares off with warrior Mars—which is still gracing your sign—setting the stage for conversations that help push you forward in your career.

Libra season is a time of endings for Pisces, as the sun illuminates a transformative sector of your chart. You might be happy to hear that this is the final week of Libra season. Libra’s ruler, love and money planet Venus, is currently retrograde in your house of distant travel, encouraging you to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Whatever endings Libra season brings, you will find it takes you to faraway places, but since Venus is retrograde, you’re faced with a reevaluation of where those destinations will be. On Monday, communication planet Mercury meets Venus, bringing clarity to your vision of the future. On Friday morning, Mercury harmonizes with fantasy planet Neptune, allowing you to relax after Monday’s news.

This is the final week of Libra season, a time when the sun illuminates your house of partnerships, putting your focus on others. Libra’s ruler, love and money planet Venus, is currently retrograde in your house of shared resources, ruled by the emotional purist of the zodiac, Scorpio, causing you to unexpectedly reconsider the role that others have in your life based when it comes to debts. It could be an immaterial, emotional debt, too, as Libra asks what’s fair and just, and Scorpio wants revenge. Some time around Monday, when communication planet Mercury meets Venus, expect this debt to make itself clear to you. On Friday, Mercury squares off with your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, allowing you to take action with support from your community based on this news.

The final week of Libra season marks the climax of all of your busy work. Libra and Taurus are both ruled by love and money planet Venus, which is currently retrograde in your house of partnerships. All of the tasks you’ve been completing this past week are related to your relationships. And with Venus retrograde, you’re reconsidering what’s important in your partnerships. The sign of Scorpio wants total devotion and a deep connection. When communication Mercury meets Venus on Monday, you have a conversation about the likelihood of that totalizing connection. On Friday, Mercury squares off with warrior Mars in your house of career, generating a debate with your bosses that pushes you forward.

This is the final week of Libra season, when the sun illuminates your house of creativity and dating. However, Libra’s ruler, love and money planet Venus, is currently retrograde one house over, in your house of mundane busy work and routine, raining on your parade. You try enjoying a night out and are stuck thinking: How will this affect my ability to be productive tomorrow? On Monday, your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, meets retrograde Venus, informing how all of your Venusian fun and games have caught up to you. On Friday, Mercury squares off with action planet Mars in your house of publishing, inspiring you to share something you’ve been routinely working on.

This is the last week of Libra season—which for Cancer, means the season to be a homebody and call your family. Libra’s ruling planet Venus is currently retrograde in your house of creativity and dating, so while you’re doing your thing at home, there is an itch to go out and have fun. The beginning of this week is perfect for that: On Monday, Mercury meets Venus, bringing a reason to celebrate. On Friday, Mercury squares off with Mars, stirring up arguments about who owes who what—which is none of your business! So just enjoy the comforts of your home, and invite over the drama-free people who you can watch your favorite movies with.

Leo

This week is the final week of Libra season, when your planetary ruler, the Sun, illuminates your house of communication, and you focus on getting in touch with everyone you need to contact and making whatever little changes you need to make to be comfortable at home, before next Tuesday, when the Sun changes signs. On Monday, some old family news comes back up as communication planet Mercury meets retrograde Venus in your house of domestic affairs. On Friday, Mercury squares off with action planet Mars, causing you to be on the defense—other people will seem aggressive, but don’t let it get to you.

Virgo

To Virgo, Libra is a sign that has many cool, stylish things, as Libra is the ruler of your house of material possessions. During Libra season, Virgo focuses on their personal aesthetic. Libra’s ruling planet Venus is currently retrograde in the sector of your chart representing your immediate environment, ruled by mysterious Scorpio. During this time you can score some cool clothes, or cash flow, from your neighbors, siblings, and chosen siblings (your closest of kin). On Monday, your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, meets Venus, inspiring you to vent about anything you’ve been repressing. On Friday, Mercury squares off with action planet Mars, creating a productive, assertive energy that allows you to get in touch with everyone you need to contact.

