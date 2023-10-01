Weekly Horoscope: October 2 – 8

Dreamlike wonder fills our minds as messenger Mercury faces off with dreamy Neptune on Monday, October 2, at 11:34 AM. It’s wishful thinking, but not without grounding in reason! We focus on psychological implications as Mercury also harmonizes with Pluto at 3:19 PM on Tuesday, October 3. Impressions can inform the subtext.

Mercury enters air sign Libra at 8:08 PM on Wednesday, October 4. During Mercury’s transit through Libra, the meticulous details that have been considered during Mercury in Virgo are likely to be spared for the sake of etiquette.

Look out for temperamental egos as warrior Mars clashes with power planet Pluto at 9:04 PM on Sunday, October 8. Don’t go kicking hornets’ nests. Conflicts get a dose of humility: Five minutes after the Mars-Pluto square, Venus enters humble earth sign Virgo at 9:10 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A deeper read on your work and health comes as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, connecting you to the heart of the matter. Maybe you understand what’s been lurking in the shadows all along, or finally identify something that’s been unexplored until now. As Mercury enters your chart’s house of relationships and interpersonal affairs, interpersonal communication is improving. You’re better equipped to understand how you can support and listen to others and express your thoughts in a simple, effective way. Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Pluto, which is helpful for indirectly and gracefully handling confrontation. Consider how you would defeat the final boss.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Perfect relationships and friendships are aspirational, and finding the bonds that suit you best takes some discernment. You’re learning more about your ideal social setup and community as Mercury faces off with Neptune. You can have the tendency to overthink things as Mercury also harmonizes with Pluto, which can find you magnifying details and losing sight of what matters. A period of fun and pleasure comes as your planetary ruler Venus changes signs after five months of focus on your personal and home life! Venus in your chart’s house of pleasure and leisure can ground you in life’s simple pleasures, connecting you to your friends, lovers, and pastimes.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’ve been in a transitional, transformative period for the past few weeks as your planetary ruler Mercury has been hiding in the depths of your chart. It’s in a quiet place, so you can get some space to think! Confusion arises as Mercury faces off with Neptune, a distracting aspect. You might be going overkill with attention to detail as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, putting focus on ultimatums and final endings. Things lighten up when Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra, reminding you of the things that you enjoy. But you’re not ready to take your phone off of “do not disturb.” More private, cozy vibes arrive as love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of home and hearth.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Conversations have many layers. To figure out what’s really important, and to avoid reading too deeply into things, consider bringing in a third party—a professional, therapist, or just someone trustworthy could keep communications organized. As Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, you could become more sensitive to ulterior motives. A quiet and private place to think or talk it out is beneficial as Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, the most private sector of your chart! This could also bring news about your home and family life. You have to find a diplomatic way to manage flare-ups and complicated conflicts as action planet Mars clashes with Pluto.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

After a five-month stay (thanks to the retrograde), love planet Venus finally leaves your sign. Hopefully it leaves you feeling more sure about yourself and what you want, if not only in your own personal life, but also in your relationships. This period connects back to the summer of 2015. Venus retrograde in Leo was a period of reevaluating your career and how you want to show up in the world. Now, Venus will move into your chart’s financial sector, bringing your attention to how you’ll afford the luxuries of your status. The week ends with the moon in your sign, putting you in touch with your most immediate physical and emotional needs.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Understandings of relationships and the role that you play in them are shifting. Your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Neptune, revealing interpersonal misunderstandings. You can express your ideals with others in a way that’s visionary. You’re sensitive to what other people think. Mercury also harmonizes with Pluto, which could find you ruminating about psycho-sexual dynamics, jealousy, possessiveness, or ulterior motives. As Mercury enters your chart’s house of personal resources, pay attention to financial stuff. Consider how you support and nourish yourself not just materially, but also socially. Love planet Venus enters your sign, reminding you of what vibes suit you best and how you can welcome harmony into your life.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Deep psychological analysis is possible as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, revealing hidden channels in your own thought processes. This is a good time to self-reflect, or to talk to someone about underlying currents. Thought patterns are easy to recognize, and even easier to express as Mercury enters your sign, improving your ability to articulate yourself. Don’t lose courage if you need to repeat yourself or speak up a little louder, since Mercury in Libra is outshined by the sun. You’re ruthless as action planet Mars clashes with Pluto. Consider how you can use your agency to diffuse a tense situation. Your planetary ruler Venus changes signs, finding you cooling off after a five-month period of re-orientation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

With your planetary ruler, Mars, in a secretive sector of your chart, you’re making moves in silence. You’re at the tail end of a transit where you can ask other people to do your dirty work. Mars clashes with Pluto, which has a ruthless, powerful energy. There is an instinctual drive to get to the bottom of things and maintain a sense of control. Are you nihilistic and Machiavellian, or are you ready to get your hands dirty? You can take a thoughtful swing at a volunteer or public service effort that can transform your neighborhood. After five months of reevaluating your public image, love planet Venus leaves your chart’s house of career, and brings harmony into your community and friendships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Understanding general life direction can get a little blurry and confusing as messenger Mercury faces off with dreamy Neptune. This aspect can make you more sensitive about your general path and family legacy. Try to differentiate between your own ideas and beliefs and those that other people have told or passed down to you. Money matters progress as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, informing you of your resources. There are funds that can support you and your trade. Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, making you more sensitive to your public image and how your work can connect you to your community.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Words are chosen wisely as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Your focus can be intensified, but consider what you are focused on… you might be focused on a mirage since Mercury is also opposite Neptune, the planet of illusions. You can always ask for a reality check! You want to get your mind off of things, but keep looping back? Thoughts change as Mercury changes signs, entering your chart’s house of fame and public reputation, starting a new chapter in your career and public image. You’re driven to keep pushing toward your end-game as action planet Mars clashes with Pluto, creating a ruthless and determined vibe. You have no choice but to be motivated.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

After five months of focus on your relationships, love planet Venus leaves your chart’s house of interpersonal relationships for a different place. Here Venus will ask you to take a critical look at your relationships. How do they work on a practical level? Are you able to trust these people with your social security number? How do you classify the different levels of trust in relationships, and what is reserved for who? Discernment is your superpower now, although it may require you to be comfortable with the unknown. The only way you can fully do that is to build up your own self-esteem, to focus on your own strengths.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re clarifying and perfecting a very abstract, intuitive, and emotional vision as Messenger Mercury faces off with dreamy Neptune. You’re trying to explain things that are purely ethereal or unexplainable. Words sometimes aren’t enough to describe a vibe, but many poets have attempted! Relationships can take on otherworldly or magical qualities. As whimsical as this sounds, there’s a large dose of skepticism as Mercury also harmonizes with power planet Pluto, grounding you in your drive to dutifully progress toward your hopes and dreams. Love planet Venus graces your chart’s house of relationships over the coming weeks, welcoming harmony into interpersonal matters.