What Is Love-Loreing? Why You Should ‘Date For the Lore’

With all the toxic dating trends out there, it’s always encouraging to learn of a lighthearted, honest approach to dating. You know, one that doesn’t emotionally harm or mislead another person, but rather allows everyone involved to show up authentically with no pressure or expectations.

Love-loreing is one such dating trend. Let’s dive in.

Videos by VICE

What Is Love-Loreing?

Love-loreing is a dating trend that involves dating for the plot—or the lore. These daters will say yes to most opportunities to fuel their experience and add interesting chapters to their love-life stories.

You know the friend who’s always going on dates with a carefree attitude, sharing personal anecdotes with the girls over drinks on the weekend? Odds are, she’s partaking in love-loreing. She’s not obsessing over finding her forever person; instead, she’s enjoying each date and allowing connections to form naturally—without dwelling on the negative dating encounters.

According to Times Now, “Love-loreing, a new dating trend, is flipping how people approach relationships. Now, instead of looking for ‘the one,’ people want to collect stories and try out whatever comes their way. It’s less about locking things down and more about going with the flow, being curious, and connecting without stressing about the end goal.”

While it’s an unserious approach, this dating trend might just be your ticket to finding true love. Love-loreing is a great way to lower the stakes and show up as your most authentic self. That’s when you’re bound to attract the right people.

Benefits of Love-Loreing

Intrigued by the concept of love-loreing? Here are some benefits of the dating trend.

Less Pressure

Engaging in love-loreing relieves some of the pressure that typically weighs on you when dating. This approach involves no rigid timelines, no strict end goals, and no rules. You simply go on dates, get to know the person, enjoy your time with them, and see where the connection leads. If all you get from the experience is a hilarious story to tell at girls’ night, that’s enough to satisfy you.

More Authentic Connections

When you’re participating in love-loreing, you’re not forcing a bond just to avoid being alone. This allows you to form more genuine connections with people. Rather than wondering where the relationship is going and whether they’re “the one” for you, you’re letting your heart lead and trusting the journey.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should prioritize chemistry over compatibility. Trust yourself to know the difference.

Focus on Growth

By saying yes to anything and everything, you’re exposing yourself to various growth opportunities. The more you leave your comfort zone and open your mind to different people/dating experiences, the more you learn about yourself, your preferences, and your needs in dating. This growth helps you make more aligned and empowered decisions in the long haul.

Lighthearted Fun

Love-loreing is arguably the most fun approach to dating, without being toxic and damaging to others involved. When pursuing this dating trend, you let others be completely themselves while showing up authentically, too. Without all the “what ifs?” and pressure to attract lasting love, you get to be fully present and enjoy each of your dating experiences.

Entertaining Stories

Love-loreing is bound to yield unique, insightful, and even hilarious dating stories to share with your kids and grandkids someday. When you say “yes” to new and exciting experiences, you never know what’s in store. Even if you have a few cringe-worthy first dates in the process, at least you’re collecting “lore” that will last a lifetime.