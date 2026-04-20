What Song Did CM Punk Use for His WrestleMania 42 Entrance?

The most anticipated match of WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas —CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns— closed out an eventful weekend at Allegiant Stadium.

Both men came prepared with big entrances. Reigns’ entrance might look familiar, it’s something we’ve seen from him before with the orchestra-esque rendition of his theme. However, this year he paid homage to his family legacy with photos flashing on the screens above. As for Punk, he decided to call back to his Ring of Honor days.

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CM Punk Uses ROH Theme at WrestleMania 42

This is Punk’s first WrestleMania main event as a singles star, so he had to make it special. He used “Miseria Cantare,” his theme in ROH, as his walk out song. The cameraman followed him through the backstage area on the way up to Geurilla. As he came out to a chorus of cheers, he cued up his usual “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour. He also paid homage to several important people to him who have passed away. Stitched onto his jacket were his dog Larry, wrestling legend Harley Race, Harm’s Way guitarist Bo Lueders, and several WWE employees.

It’s not the first time Punk has used AFI Song. During his time in AEW, he surprised fans with the tune in his feud with MJF. He also wore his straight edge jacket, a true callback to his early wrestling days. Additionally, the song is available to use in WWE 2K26, perhaps a hint that WWE would license it for Punk’s big title defense.

Punk was one of the original ROH guys that helped build the brand, alongside wrestlers like Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, The Briscoe Brothers, Low Ki, Samoa Joe and Punk. In 2022, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame.

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