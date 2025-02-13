What to Do When Your Hurkle-Durkling Shifts to Unhealthy Bed-Rotting

We’ve all done it: snoozed our alarm knowing we had to get up for something important but instead actively chose to stay in bed a few minutes longer.

In Scottish, “to lie in bed or lounge about when one should be up” is often referred to as “hurkle-durkle.”

“While the original Scottish definition from the 1800s carried a slightly judgmental tone about staying in bed ‘when one should be up and about,’ modern social media users have reclaimed the concept as a form of intentional self-care and mindful morning routine,” wrote Geoff McKinnen, Certified Sleep Coach.

“This reframing resonates particularly with younger generations who are increasingly questioning traditional productivity-focused mindsets and seeking ways to prioritize mental well-being.”

Is Hurkle-Durkling Bad For You?

I hurkle, you durkle, we all hurkle-durkle from time to time—and it’s not always a bad thing to listen to your body and give it some extra rest. Nearly 3 in 5 Americans say they engage in this behavior, according to research by Amerisleep. What’s more? Women are 23 percent more likely to hurkle-durkle than men, and 4 in 5 Gen Zers do it—which is the most of all generations.

But while it might seem like a harmless habit, avid hurkle-durklers are actually 5x more likely to procrastinate than non-bed-dwellers, and those who get up immediately are 14 percent more likely to experience a positive mood upon waking.

According to experts at Amerisleep, all hope is not lost for such bed-rotters.

“There are many gentle ways to care for yourself in the morning that can help both your body and mind feel better,” McKinnen wrote.

McKinnen recommended small acts like moving your body, getting fresh air, doing skin care, self-messaging, meditating or practicing breathwork, being creative, and tidying up your space.

“These activities don’t have to be difficult or take a lot of time,” he said. “They’re more like small gifts you give yourself to start the day well.”