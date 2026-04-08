Every zodiac sign has its own strengths and weaknesses. When you align yourself with your sun sign’s purpose, you tend to lead a more fulfilling life—helping others to do the same.

Here’s what you’re meant to do with your life, based on your zodiac sign.

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1. Aries

Aries, you’re meant to follow your passions and fuel your ambitions by doing what you love the most. You might be an artist fearlessly pursuing a creative life or a business owner with a bold dream. Whatever the case, guided by your leadership skills, you’re meant to create your own path.

2. Taurus

Taurus, your life purpose is to create as much beauty in the world as possible. You’re the one who stops to smell the flowers and soaks up life’s most precious moments. In turn, you teach others to savor life.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you’re a philosopher at heart. Your ability to write well, articulate your thoughts, and express complex ideas is your best gift. You’re meant to spend your life learning, sharing your perspectives, and teaching others along the way.

4. Cancer

Cancer, your emotional depth is not a weakness. You are here to nurture both yourself and those around you, cultivating a more caring world. Your mere presence brings out the softer sides of others, helping them feel seen and understood.

5. Leo

Leo, you’re meant to authentically shine your light, inspiring others to be themselves and take up space. In a world that conditions us to fit in and accommodate those around us, you challenge the idea that our individuality or imperfections are shameful. You give others permission to use their unique voice and express themselves.

6. Virgo

Virgo, you’re a problem solver in a world of chaos. People look to you for help during difficult times, and you don’t let them down. Your discipline, groundedness, and organization skills go a long way, even when it comes to the most complex issues. Without you, the world might just fall apart.

7. Libra

Libra, your life’s purpose is creating harmony. As the peacemaker of the zodiac, you bring balance and fairness to others, especially when it comes to relationships. You’re a great mediator, and your lighthearted, charming nature inspires others to connect with the world around them.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio, as much as you might not want to hear this, you are here to transform. This can feel like both a blessing and a curse, as you might endure more hardships and grief than other signs. However, your purpose is to evolve—and help others do the same. Your intensity and emotional depth is needed in this world, and you trigger serious change.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re meant to explore, travel, learn, and grow through life. Your freedom and independence are important to you, but you can hold them close while still connecting with others. Share your lessons and philosophies with those around you, as your insight is powerful.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn, contrary to what you might believe, you are not meant to be a workaholic who hustles their life away. You are, however, meant to use your discipline and ambition to create something meaningful—something that lasts. Remember: you get to define what success means to you.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius, you’re meant to challenge the status quo. You don’t worry about fitting in or following traditions. You carve your own path and inspire others to think for themselves. Your purpose is to advocate for change and drive collective progress.

12. Pisces

Pisces, your dreamy, sensitive heart is a diamond in the rough. You’re here to channel your creativity and self-expression to heal others and create a safe space for them to land.