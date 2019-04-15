When Does Biohacking Become Disordered Eating?

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did a podcast interview where he revealed that for the past two years, he’s been practicing an extreme eating regimen, consuming only dinner, and recently experimenting with skipping food altogether on weekends. CNBC then packaged this information into a story touting Dorsey’s “wellness habits”—but online commenters, including journalists and tech workers on Twitter, are worried that Dorsey may actually be promoting an eating disorder. In response, Motherboard reporter Sarah Emerson decided to take a closer look at the messaging around food and wellness coming out of Silicon Valley, where efficiency is notoriously prized at any cost. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sit down with Emerson for the full story.

