White Bean Breakfast Bake Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus soaking beans overnight

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

8 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 pound|450 grams cannellini beans, soaked overnight and drained

2 ham hocks (about 2 ½ pounds|1 kilogram)

2 sprigs thyme

1 fresh bay leaf

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 shallot, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced Calabrian chilies

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

8 large eggs

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and carrots and cook until the onions are translucent, 3 ½ to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add the beans, ham hock, thyme, bay leaf, and 5 cups|1183 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cover. Cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 1 hour and 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and remove and discard the thyme stems and the bay leaf. Take out the ham hocks and remove the meat from the bone, discarding the skin and the bones. Shred the meat and add it back to the saucepan with the beans. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a small skillet over medium. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Stir in the Calabrian chilies and the vinegar and remove from the heat. Whisk in the remaining olive oil and set aside. Heat the oven to 425°F. Divide the beans among eight 10-ounce|283-gram ramekins and crack an egg on top. Season the egg with salt and pepper and bake until the white is set but the yolk is still runny, about 12 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes, then serve with more thyme leaves over the top and a drizzle of the Calabrian chili sauce.

