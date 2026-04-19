Who Left WrestleMania 42 With the WWE Championship—Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton?

The bell on the main event of WrestleMania 42 night one—Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton—hadn’t even rung before the shenanigans began.

Pat McAfee made his entrance with Orton and gave a ridiculously long intro for the challenger. Alicia Taylor announced the champion next, but before she could finish, McAfee attacked. Jelly Roll appeared out of nowhere, landing an elbow straight onto McAfee. He was stretchered out, and Jelly Roll followed. Finally! The story can focus solely on Orton and Rhodes!

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Orton suffers a tweak in his lower back early in the match, and Rhodes tries to capitalize. Orton isn’t letting it prevent him from winning the title tonight. Rhodes targets it with a body slam, but Orton rolls out of the ring to recoup. The champion stays on him, rather aggressively, applying pressure to Orton’s lower back.

Rhodes heads up top, but Orton is finally able to shift momentum a bit. They exchange blows on the ropes, and Orton hits a Superplex off the top rope. He hits a Power Slam and is starting to look like the Orton we know and love. The match moves outside to what’s left of the announce table.

Rhodes takes a page out of Orton’s book, but the 14-time champion is smarter than that. He hits Rhodes with his finisher, the CrossRhodes, while the champion hits the RKO. Neither man can put the other away! They start trading shots in the center of the ring, both of them off balance. Rhodes pokes Orton in the eyes, and Orton retaliates with an RKO to referee Charles Robinson.

Rhodes hits a low-blow, Orton answers with another RKO! McAfee comes back in a referee shirt and a neck brace. When he counts too slow, Orton hits him with an RKO. Rhodes remains with the CrossRhodes. That’s not all from Orton, though. He grabs the title and hits Rhodes with it, so clearly this rivalry is only beginning.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WrestleMania 42.