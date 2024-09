Still riding the wave from last year’s Snakes & Ladders released on Ninja Tune, Wiley’s now back on a major label, Island, and this is the first video from an album slated to come out later this year. It features production from The Heavytrackerz, the lads behind “German Whip”, some questionable street art, a Puma tracksuit we’d quite like, and this face:

Might not be 100 percent publishing but definitely 100 percent banger.