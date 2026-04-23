Xbox’s Next Game Pass Changes Involve New Discord Features

Xbox Game Pass just announced a major change with a price reduction for the Ultimate and PC tiers and Asha Sharma is back again, just a day later, teasing some more changes involving the Xbox partnership with Discord.

Xbox and Discord Are Teaming Up To Make Game Pass More Flexible

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox and Discord partnered in 2022 to bring Discord voice chat to everyone on Xbox consoles. The partnership has been a win for gamers and offers a reliable and familiar chat integration that carries over smoothly from PC to the console ecosystem.

Videos by VICE

According to a new teaser from Xbox Gaming lead Asha Sharma, that partnership is now evolving and Discord will be a part of the “more flexible” Game Pass strategy that Sharma and team are looking to deliver in the near future.

“For years, Xbox and Discord have worked together to make it easier for players to connect, chat, and play across devices. We’re teaming up again as we continue to make Game Pass more flexible for our players. Some of you might start to see some code in the wild, and we will share more details with you all soon!”

There are no specific details of how Discord could be helping to make Game Pass subscriptions and offerings more flexible, but some fans do have their own theories. One of the most popular pieces of speculation is that the partnership will somehow allow for more Discord features to be available to Game Pass subscribers. Additionally, some fans think that Game Pass may sweeten the pot a bit by adding in a Discord Nitro subscription beyond the existing free month.

Discord jumped into the conversation as well to share Sharma’s post. Unfortunately the only additional context the company had to add was “Soon.”

It’s good to know that more details will be coming “soon,” but for now it seems like gamers are going to have to sit back and wait. It is quite possible that early details will arrive once the code is in the wild, ahead of an official announcement. After dropping the price of Game Pass Ultimate and removing Call of Duty from Day One status, it will be very interesting to see what changes Sharma and the team at Xbox have lined up next.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates as Sharma continues to revise and update the Xbox strategy.

Xbox Game Pass is available now.