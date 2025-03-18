XweaponX Drops Thunderous New Song ‘Everybody Breaks’

Fresh off their big Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance, Knocked Loose is currently overseas kicking off a headlining tour with Basement, Harms Way, and Pest Control. For those craving new music from the band, two of its members just dropped a song, “Everybody Breaks,” with their hardcore side-project that will absolutely scratch the itch.

XweaponX is a straight-edge hardcore band featuring Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris and guitarist Issac Hale. Here, however, Garris is playing bass and only doing the occasional vocals, while Hale does some vocals and continues to handle the guitar.

They are joined by Gates to Hell drummer—and Bryan’s brother Trey Garris on drums, and Dave Baugher on lead vocals.

“A blitz of metallic fury, this straight edge anthem roars to life with a machine gun burst of double-kick drums and bone-crushing riffs that split the air like a war cry,” reads a description of the song. “Vocalists Dave Baugher and Issac Hale deliver with pure, unfiltered anguish—shouting a call to arms against self-destruction and an outright accusation of weakness of spirit.”

“Guitars churn and twist into dissonant chugs and razor-sharp harmonics, with every breakdown landing like a sledgehammer to the chest. It’s not just music—it’s a battle hymn, a sonic purging that unleashes the kind of ferocity that leaves nothing but wreckage in its wake.”

Frankly, this description of the song is spot-fucking-on. It’s mean, per se, but it’s angry and indignant. The lyrical-musical balance is so perfect. There is an impeccable balance between what they’re saying and the relentless hardcore cacophony it’s partnered with. It’s going to be absolutely insane to see a crowd yell “You don’t have what it takes! Everybody breaks!” all together and then erupt into a billion stage dives. That’s what I predict.

“Everybody Breaks” was recorded by Isaac Hale, mixed and mastered by Zach Tuch, and is out now through DAZE. It can be streamed HERE.

For anyone hoping to catch the band live, XweaponX only has two shows on the books at this time: April 25th at LDB Fest in Louisville, KY, followed by an appearance at Sound and Fury in July.