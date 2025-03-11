You Can Buy Tupac’s Unreleased Recordings and Lyrics—If You Have $250K

Fans of Tupac currently have an opportunity to pick up some memorabilia from the early days of the rapper’s career, but it all goes for a hefty sum.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that Momentsintime.com is selling “an audio capsule and corresponding lyrics to a series of early tracks” of Tupac’s, dating back to late 1990/ early ’91, but only if you can afford to drop $250,000.

Reportedly, 2Pac composed and recorded an album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz, but the project was never released due to the death of one of the members of the group. Pac is said to have been the lead vocalist on three of the album’s tracks.

It’s also important to note that this purchase is a private sale, which means that the buyer would have to reach out to Pac’s estate in order to get approval for the public release of the material if they felt so inclined.

Bad Boy Co-Founder Claims Diddy Was Involved in Tupac’s Murder

Tupac has been in the headlines quite a bit lately, not the least of which is over claims that currently imprisoned hip-hop mogul Diddy was involved in the late rapper’s death.

The claims come from former Bad Boy Records president and co-founder Kirk Burrowes, who was with the label up until his firing in 1997, one year after Tupac was gunned down in Las Vegas. He’s now filed a lawsuit against Diddy alleging things such as sexual abuse, coercion, violence, intimidation, career sabotage, and financial extortion, per Hot New Hip-Hop.

Interestingly, among the allegations in his lawsuit, Burrowes implies that Diddy was behind Tupac’s death. He claims that Diddy felt an “unchecked jealousy” toward Tupac, which was what led him to allegedly conjure a murder plot.

Diddy was allegedly jealous of Tupac

After allegedly feeling insecure about Tupac’s talent and popularity, Burrowes claims Diddy grew upset over The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac starting to develop a friendship, and that his anger allegedly caused him to be “reckless” and created a “dangerous environment” in the hip-hop community.

It’s reported that days before Tupac’s murder in Las Vegas, Diddy rented cars for men from Harlem to drive across the country and into the Nevada city. It’s said that this caravan was not connected to Bad Boy Records in any way.

Currently, a man named Duane “Keefe D” Davis is awaiting trial after being charged over his involvement with Tupac’s murder, and his name apparently turns up in Burrowes’ lawsuit. It’s alleged that Diddy made a “$1 million” deal with Davis, but he ended up having issues with getting the money to Davis.

It’s unclear if Diddy or any of his reps have responded to the claims.