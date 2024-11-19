You Can Now Virtually Experience the Deadly Euthanasia Coaster

A TikToker has given us an inside look as to what a death in 60 seconds via the euthanasia roller coaster would look and feel like.

Back in 2010, a Lithuanian artist, Julijonas Urbonas, mocked up this euthanasia coaster project. He came up with a humane way to end someone’s life through the use of extreme G-forces on a roller coaster. To no surprise, there was a lot of intrigue (and skepticism) when it was first unveiled.

Videos by VICE

The controversial design obviously doesn’t exist, but through simulation, a TikTok user is able to illustrate what this long-hypothesized and literal death contraption would look like.

The track features an initial 1,640-foot drop that would reach speeds over 220 mph. That precedes the killer inversion loops – seven of them, to be exact – that progressively get smaller in diameter in order to maintain the necessary 10Gs of force to result in death. There’s a ride at Six Flags Over Texas, Shock Wave, that has G-forces slightly higher than 5 to give you an idea of how astronomical that 10 number is.

“You would gradually begin experiencing worsening cases of cerebral hypoxia, meaning your blood would rush to the lower parts of your body, and so your brain wouldn’t be getting enough oxygen to survive,” the user explains. “The first thing that you would notice is your vision greying out which would then gradually turn to tunnel vision. From there, you would begin experiencing a blackout and ultimately you would eventually lose consciousness and die.”

All of this is morbid and reeks of insanity.

I saw my life flash before my eyes while riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, thanks to the 155-foot tall top hat descent. I fully believe that these specs for the euthanasia coaster would be enough to do the job.