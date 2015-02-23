PREMIERE: Don’t Miss the New Young Widows Video for the Gothic Post-Punk Track “King Sol”

Happy Monday and boy do we have a fun way to start the week: with a Young Widows video premiere. That’s right, this morning the band released a video for their song “King Sol” from their 2014 album Easy Pain and that’s teeming with plenty of striking, sun-soaked visuals and a psychedelic narrative that’s the polar opposite of trying to crowd your way on a subway train holding a full cup of coffee. Seriously, this video has legit lava in it and feels more like an apocalyptic film that it does a traditional music video. If you want to see Young Widows perform “King Sol” live we’ve got good news for you as the band kicks off an East coast run next month with Shannon Wright on all dates and the Austerity Program on most of them as well. Godspeed.

YOUNG WIDOWS on TOUR

March 12, 2015 Louisville KY Headliners Music Hall

March 13, 2015 Chicago IL Beat Kitchen*

March 14, 2015 Cleveland OH Grog Shop**

March 15, 2015 Philadelphia PA The Boot & Saddle^

March 16, 2015 Allston MA Great Scott^

March 17, 2015 Brooklyn NY Saint Vitus^

March 18, 2015 Washington DC DC9^

March 19, 2015 Richmond VA Strange Matter^

March 20, 2015 Charlotte NC Milestone^

March 21, 2015 Atlanta GA The Earl^

* w/ Shannon Wright, Tropical Trash

** w/ Shannon Wright

^ w/ Shannon Wright, Austerity Program