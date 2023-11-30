Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2023

December begins with the sun in Sagittarius, and an ambitious new moon in Sagittarius wishes for paths that are enriching and empowering. Mercury retrograde helps us get grounded in reality by processing the past. The winter solstice kicks off Capricorn season and the full moon in Cancer grounds us in our lived history and personal truths, seeing us into 2024.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Take comfort in who you are during the full moon. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Venus in Scorpio purifies your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Consider whose dream you’re living in as Neptune retrograde ends. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

This Mercury retrograde, reflect on which relationships pave your way to success. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re discerning what’s worth your while this Mercury retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re redefining who you are as Mercury meets the sun. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Make space for private time to process this Mercury retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Upgrade your toolbox this Mercury retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Sagittarius season puts you in the driver’s seat! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Redefine yourself during the Mercury retrograde in your sign. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re wrapping things up before your birthday. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Reunite with old friends this Mercury retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.