Your Monthly Horoscope: May 2021

May begins on a chill enough note with the sun in sensual earth sign Taurus, but by the time the month is over, we’ll be in eclipse season and Mercury will be retrograde! It’s a busy month, but not without some lovely planetary connections. Find your sun and/or rising sign below to see what’s in store for you this month:

Aries

It’s a potent time for your creativity, Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Taurus

Happy solar return, dear Taurus! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Secrets are explored! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re re-organizing your life, Cancer! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This is a very dynamic season for your life in public. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

It’s an adventurous time of year for you, Virgo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Things are clicking into place! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

It’s a wonderful time to connect with others, dear Scorpio! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You’re releasing the past and looking toward the future. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Taurus season is a time of celebration for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

You’re revisiting the past. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

This is a brilliant time for expansion and exploration. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.