Your Vacation Personality, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Justfly recently analyzed millions of anonymized bookings and found that zodiac signs might actually dictate your travel plans and habits. In fact, they just launched a campaign called “Your Travel Style Is Written in the Stars,” which you can find on this interactive landing page.

“This is exactly the kind of data that brings astrology into a modern context,” said renowned astrologer Julia Topaz, who helped interpret the insights. “When you see millions of real travel decisions reflecting zodiac traits so clearly, it becomes much harder to dismiss astrology as purely symbolic. The stars don’t lie, your zodiac doesn’t just describe who you are, it shows up in how you travel, book, and experience the world.”

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Here’s how each zodiac sign travels, according to Justfly’s research.

Aries: The Pioneer

Both Aries and Sagittarius are considered The Pioneers in traveling. However, Aries is a bit more chaotic and tends to plan at the last minute. But hey, they always seem to make it on time.

“Aries is all impulse and momentum,” Justfly reports. “They book close to departure, travel solo more often, and are drawn to destinations that feel fresh, unexpected, and a little less obvious. For Aries, the best trips are flexible, accessible, and easy to say yes to on short notice.”

Taurus: The Steady Traveler

It’s no shock that two earth signs, Taurus and Capricorn, are known as The Steady Travelers. Taurus specifically pays close attention to details and ensures a problem-free trip.

“Taurus leads all signs in travel insurance add-ons, not because they expect disaster, but because they like knowing the details are handled,” Justfly states. “Taurus is perfectly happy to go far, as long as the trip feels secure, smooth, and worth it.”

Gemini: The Social Butterfly

Gemini, along with Libra, holds the title of The Social Butterfly in traveling. They have that quintessential go-with-the-flow, free-spirited energy that makes traveling enjoyable.

“Gemini is social, but in a more flexible, free-moving way,” Justfly reports. “They’re comfortable traveling with others, but tend to be less rigid about structure and more adaptable once the trip is in motion.”

Cancer: The Experience Seeker

Both Cancer and Leo, The Experience Seekers, are along for the ride. However, Cancer tends to be more free-flowing and less luxury-focused with its planning.

“Cancer approaches travel with emotion, comfort, and connection in mind. Their slightly longer trip lengths and balanced spending suggest a preference for experiences that feel restorative, personal, and genuinely worthwhile rather than flashy for the sake of it,” Justfly explains. “Cancer is less interested in squeezing in everything and more interested in leaving feeling recharged, connected, and glad they went.”

Leo: The Experience Seeker

On the other hand, Leo prefers a more over-the-top experience than Cancer does.

“Leo shows a similar travel structure but with a stronger drive to elevate,” Justfly reports. “They have higher engagement with bundles and add-ons and a strong desire for the trip to feel special and intentional from start to finish. Leo wants the full experience, curated and worth remembering.”

Virgo: The Precision Traveler

Both Virgo and Scorpio are known as The Precision Travelers. Virgo’s meticulous nature plays a large role in the planning process and itinerary creation.

“Virgo leads in checked bag add-ons and overall bundling, reflecting a need to prepare for every possible scenario,” Justfly states on its website. “Their planning behavior and high bundle rates suggest that Virgo travel is thoroughly researched and carefully structured before they ever get to the airport.”

Libra: The Social Butterfly

As stated earlier, Libra is The Social Butterfly in traveling, along with playful, curious Gemini. However, this harmonious air sign tends to prefer balanced group travel.

“Libra stands out as one of the most group-oriented signs in the data, which feels entirely on-brand for a sign wired for connection, shared experiences, and doing things together,” Justfly reports. “Their higher rate of insurance add-ons also suggests something else: when other people are involved, Libra is thinking about the details.”

Scorpio: The Precision Traveler

Along with Virgo, as previously mentioned, Scorpio is a Precise Traveler. In fact, when it comes to packing and booking, especially, they’re overachievers.

“Scorpio travelers are selective, purposeful, and fully invested in the experience they’ve chosen,” Justfly states.

Sagittarius: The Pioneer

It’s no shock that Sagittarius, The Pioneer, spends the most on flights among other signs. However, their experience is more intentional than Aries’.

“They plan further ahead, spend more than any other sign, and are one of the most group-oriented travelers in the zodiac,” Justfly states. “For Sagittarius, travel is not just a spontaneous escape; it’s a full experience to anticipate, commit to, and savor.”

Capricorn: The Steady Traveler

Along with Taurus, as previously mentioned, Capricorn is a Steady Traveler. Additionally, Capricorns don’t mind staying domestic.

“Its preference for Orlando over Las Vegas may seem like a small detail, but it tracks: while most signs are pulled toward spectacle, spontaneity, and excess, Capricorn is more likely to choose something familiar, structured, and dependable—with a side of family-friendly appeal,” Justfly reports.

Aquarius: The Solo Traveler

Highly individualistic Aquarius is unsurprisingly known as The Solo Travler, along with dreamy, introspective Pisces. This air sign is also known as the most spontaneous traveler of the signs, though they don’t always travel far.

“For Aquarius, independence is deeply tied to their being,” Justfly reports. “They book solo more than any other sign by a wide margin, and their tendency to stay a little closer to home suggests that exploration, for them, is less about how far they go and more about seeing things differently.”

Pisces: The Solo Traveler

Pisces, the other Solo Traveler of the zodiac, allows their spirit to guide them through their travels.

“Pisces shares that solo streak, but with a softer, more intuitive energy,” Justfly states. “They travel lighter than almost any other sign, with fewer bags and fewer add-ons, suggesting a simpler, less complicated approach to getting away.”