yuca-sudada-recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

2 pounds|900 grams fresh yuca, peeled, deveined and cut into 3-inch quarters

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 bunch scallions, finely chopped (½ cup|25 grams of the greens reserved for garnish)

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 pounds|900 grams beefsteak tomatoes (about 3), diced

⅓ cup|90 grams tomato paste

1 teaspoon paprika

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup|250 ml vegetable stock

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the yuca and cook until the yuca is very easily pierced through with a paring knife, about 15 minutes. Drain and reserve. In the meantime, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the garlic, scallions, and pepper and cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they release their juices, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and paprika and season with salt and pepper (do not over season because the stock will have salt). Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the tomatoes are completely soft and the sauce has thickened, 5 to 6 minutes more. Transfer the cooked yuca to the skillet with the sauce. Add the vegetable stock and gently stir. Simmer, covered, until the yuca has absorbed some of the sauce, about 15 minutes. Garnish with the scallion greens and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve hot.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.