10 Things Really Good Sleepers Will Never Do

People who sleep well are annoying because they make it seem very simple. They go to bed at a normal time, wake up somewhat functional, and don’t appear to spend the entire night negotiating with their own brain.

For everyone else, sleep gets ruined in very predictable ways. A late coffee. Too much scrolling. Working from bed. Starting a serious conversation at midnight. Watching one more episode even though everyone involved knows it will not be one more episode.

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And that’s the frustrating part: a lot of bad sleep starts before you even try to fall asleep.

Sleep products can help, obviously. Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies can fit into a calmer nighttime routine for people who need help winding down. But they work best when they’re not being asked to cancel out an entire evening of chaos.

So, in the spirit of accountability, here are 10 things people who sleep well usually avoid.

1. Doomscrolling Until Their Eyes Hurt

Nobody sleeps better after spending 45 minutes reading bad news, randos fighting in comments, and someone’s 19-part TikTok breakdown of why everything is collapsing.

Doomscrolling keeps your brain way too awake for bedtime. So don’t think you’re catching up. You’re actually marinating in stress with the lights off.

The people sleeping peacefully through the night are probably not reading about conspiracy theories, recession panic, relationship drama, and global instability six inches from their face at 1am.

2. Treating Caffeine Like A Personality Trait

A 4 p.m. coffee is a bold choice for someone who apparently wants to sleep later.

Caffeine sticks around longer than people want it to, which is deeply unfair because the afternoon coffee always feels correct at the time. You were tired, had things to do, and needed a little treat with ice in it. Understandable.

But people who actually sleep well usually have some kind of caffeine cutoff. Annoying, but probably wise.

3. Working From Bed

Emails in bed feel innocent until your brain starts treating your pillow like a coworking space.

The bed cannot be the office, dining table, therapy couch, Slack response center, and place where you finally pass out. Pick a struggle.

Once your brain starts associating bed with deadlines, invoices, calendar invites, and “quick questions,” it gets a lot harder to treat that same space like a place for actual rest.

4. Starting Serious Conversations at Midnight

There is a specific type of person who decides bedtime is the perfect moment to bring up money, relationship tension, family drama, or “something I’ve been meaning to tell you.” That person is dangerous. I am guilty of this… sometimes.

Nobody needs to activate their entire nervous system from the pillow. Save the emotionally loaded conversation for daylight, or at least for a time when nobody is half asleep and one sentence away from becoming insane.

5. Believing in ‘One More Episode’

“One more episode” might be one of the most destructive lies in modern life. It sounds harmless. Mature, even. Just one more. Then Netflix rolls directly into the next episode, the plot stops making sense, and suddenly tomorrow’s version of you has been fully shot.

People who sleep well either stop watching or fear the next-day consequences enough to shut off the TV. Growth.

6. Taking Random Sleep Stuff With No Plan

There’s a difference between having a nighttime routine and throwing a handful of sleepy things at your body to see what happens.

Sleep gummies, teas, tinctures, patches… they all make more sense when they’re part of an actual wind-down. Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies, for example, fit better as support for a calmer nighttime routine, not as a magic eraser for three hours of TikTok and an 11pm work email.

Sleep support works best when it’s supporting something. Unfortunately, “chaos with a gummy on top” is still chaos.

7. Sleeping In A Room That Feels Hostile

Nobody is saying your bedroom needs to look like a luxury hotel sleep suite. But if the room is too hot, bright, loud, or full of laundry piles silently judging you from the chair, your sleep is already fighting for its life.

People who sleep well usually care about the basics: dark room, cool temperature, comfortable bedding, and some attempt at making the bedroom feel like a place where a human body could relax.

The bar is not high. It’s just apparently higher than a “TV on, overhead light blazing, phone at 5% battery, jeans on the floor.”

8. Changing Bedtime Every Night

Going to bed at 11 p.m. on Monday, 2 a.m. on Tuesday, and then trying to “reset” with one heroic Sunday night sleep attempt is not exactly a recipe for waking up refreshed. The body likes rhythm. Very annoying information, but true.

People who sleep well usually have some kind of consistency. Not necessarily a perfect military bedtime, but enough of a pattern that their bodies aren’t constantly trying to figure out what time zone they’re pretending to live in.

9. Expecting Stress to Vanish at Bedtime

Bedtime is often the first quiet moment people get all day, which is exactly why the brain chooses that moment to get wired again. Suddenly it remembers every email, awkward conversation, future obligation, and every possible medical symptom. Beautiful timing.

People who sleep well usually have some kind of buffer. Shower. Book. Tea. White noise. Gummies (like Oola, of course). Stretching. Literally anything that tells the body to chill the fuck out.

10. Treating Sleep Like an Optional Activity

Sleep is usually the first thing people sacrifice when life gets busy, and then everyone acts shocked when their mood, focus, patience, and ability to function collapse.

People who sleep well are not always doing anything special. A lot of the time, they just stop making bedtime the dumping ground for every bad habit of the day.

Sleep does not need to become a full wellness identity. But it probably does need to be taken seriously before your body starts forcing the issue.

A Good night Will Help You Sleep Well

The annoying truth is that good sleepers are not always doing something extraordinary. They are usually just skipping the stuff that keeps everyone else awake, overstimulated, irritated, and scrolling in the dark.

And yes, the right nighttime support can help. Oola’s cannabinoid sleep gummies can be part of a calmer wind-down routine for people who need help easing into the night. But the bigger lesson is basic: stop treating bedtime like a place to finish the internet, process your entire life, and test the limits of your nervous system.