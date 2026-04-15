Best Buy’s Spring Apple Deals Are Just as Good as Amazon’s

Amazon had its turn late last month with its Big Spring Sale, now defunct and expired. Hot on Amazon’s heels, Best Buy has launched its own catchy spring sales event, titled the Ultimate Upgrade Sale, and it’s ripe with Apple deals on AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks.

Unlike a lot of past sales at Best Buy that I’ve seen, the discounts courtesy of the big, blue retailer are just as deep as those of Amazon’s preceding sale, and a few are even better.

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the best ipad deals

This one is only $10 more than Amazon’s deal last month. Close ’nuff. The M4 chip only just debuted in the iPad Air—Apple’s mid-range iPad line—last month. The M-series chips are plenty powerful enough for most people’s usage. Browsing the web, checking email, playing some mobile games, and even doing some light photo editing. The iPad Air M4 is a (semi)budget speed demon.

This is the 11th generation of the base-level iPad, and the newest of Apple’s entry-level iPad sub-family. It’s known as the A16 because of its A16 chip—an iPhone chip—inside. The iPad A16 is less able to tackle mid-range performance tasks, such as video editing and graphical design, but it’s plenty iPad enough for browsing the internet and streaming video. You know, the tasks for which most people seem to use their tablets.

Need a truly beastly device but a laptop is too clumsy? The iPad Pro M5 is expensive, but it’s got all the oomph needed for intensive photo editing and graphical design. Some things are just easier on a tablet than a laptop, like drawing or editing on location where there’s nowhere to place a laptop.

the best mac deals

Considering Apple only just launched it last month, the latest version of the MacBook Air, with the Apple-designed M5 chip inside, is under one grand. Although it’s been nudged aside as Apple’s cheapest MacBook by the $599 MacBook Neo, the MacBook Air is the Apple laptop that’ll satisfy most people looking for a machine that can handle the double duty of personal use and light-duty work.

This is the base M5 chip, the entry-level one in the MacBook Pro lineup. I normally nudge people toward the mid-range M5 Pro chip on the MacBook Pro for its greater performance, but those aren’t on sale. Still, for somebody who needs a slight boost in performance over the MacBook Air M5, the entry-level MacBook Pro M5 offers active cooling via an internal fan. You may as well choose this version with the upgraded 1 TB of internal storage, because it’s the same price as the version with only 512 GB’s worth.

the best apple accessory deals

Apple launched the latest edition of their flagship wireless earbuds only back in September 2025. With active noise cancellation (ANC) twice as effective as the preceding AirPods Pro 2, they take a good pair of earbuds (especially for users of other Apple devices) and make them even better.

Apple’s best iPad pencil, the Pencil Pro, is what serious graphic designers use when sketching on their iPad. It only works with certain iPads, but it adds a few tricks the cheaper Apple Pencils don’t have, such as pressure sensitivity and gesture controls. And when it’s magnetically held to the iPad’s side, it’ll charge wirelessly.